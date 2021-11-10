10 celebrities who aren’t ashamed of their gray hair

Stylists who daily dye hair argue that when gray hair appears, you need to paint about once every two to three weeks – the period depends on the structure of the curls and on the speed of their growth. In between professional dyes, you can use a special colored powder or mascara. But is gray hair so terrible to hide it from prying eyes? Some stars accept themselves for who they are, and even joke about it on their social networks!

Lily allen

So, for example, did the British singer Lily Allen, who posted a photo with gray hair on her Instagram and illustrated her emoji with an old woman. The girl found it funny that because of the pandemic, she did not go to her colorist in time, and tens of thousands of fans supported her with likes.

Rachel McAdams

Another lover of natural beauty is actress Rachel McAdams. She began to notice gray hair early enough, but on blond hair this is not striking, so Rachel does not complex and dyes her hair only when she wants to change their shade.

Cameron Diaz

Blonde Cameron Diaz practically does not use makeup in everyday life and has no fanaticism about hair coloring. Recently, her friend Drew Barrymore posted their joint picture on her Instagram: the actresses are satisfied and happy, and Cam is at all embarrassed by the gray hair in the parting.

Eva Longoria

Actress Eva Longoria does not hide that she began to turn gray at the age of 18. “Early gray hair was passed on to me from my mother. Since my hair is naturally black, the gray is very noticeable. I have to put on makeup once every two weeks, but I don’t always stick to such a schedule!“, – says the star. Once, a girl showed on Instagram how to quickly paint over hair roots on her own. Her skill can only be envied!

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker does not hide her gray hair either. The colorist gives her a burnt-out hair color that looks stylish and distracts attention from the graying parting.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Another star blonde, Gwyneth Paltrow, prefers naturalness in everything, including her appearance. She feels great without makeup and can easily appear on the red carpet with noticeable gray hair. And indeed: it does not spoil her at all!

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo got her first gray hair in her youth, and since then has regularly dyed curls. However, they grow so quickly that the star does not always have time to disguise the gray hair. She admits that she dreams of not painting for a month or two, but her busy schedule does not allow her to relax so much.

Nicole Kidman

Actress Nicole Kidman always looks after her appearance: she does procedures with a beautician and does not miss home care. She does not forget about her hair: she takes care of them at home and in the salon, but does not abuse frequent dyes. Curly by nature, her curls are prone to dryness and the appearance of split ends, so excess chemical exposure does not benefit them, and the star understands this.

Kate Middleton

The images of Kate Middleton are always flawless, but she also came across the lenses of photographers with gray strands. The Duchess smiled as if nothing had happened, and felt quite comfortable with unpainted curls.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has repeatedly appeared in public with a hairstyle that does not hide a single gray hair: the prince’s wife is self-sufficient enough not to worry about such trifles. And rightly so, because the main thing is that the curls are healthy and well-groomed, and their color is a subjective and personal choice of each person.

