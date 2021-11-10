12 actresses who played Anna Karenina

A team of Russian filmmakers took on the new adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s novel Anna Karenina with Svetlana Khodchenkova. This will be the first domestic project filmed specifically for the Netflix streaming service. Multi-part painting, tentatively titled “Anna K.” will become a modern interpretation of a well-known plot. Anna will be a socialite, the wife of the future governor of St. Petersburg, and Vronsky will be the heir to the aluminum empire. While the series has not yet been launched into production, we recall other actresses who played Karenina in Russian and foreign cinema.

Jacqueline Bisset, 1985

The British actress played Anna in the television film Anna Karenina directed by Simon Langton.

Elizaveta Boyarskaya, 2017

In the television series “Anna Karenina. The Story of Vronsky” directed by Karen Shakhnazarov, Elizaveta Boyarskaya played with her husband, actor Maxim Matveyev: she is in the role of Anna, he is in the role of Vronsky.

Vivien Leigh, 1948

For filming in the film, the Hollywood actress and star of black and white cinema even learned a little Russian in order to better understand the motives and thoughts of her heroine. Many afterwards compared her game to that of Greta Garbo and considered Lee’s heroine more sophisticated.

Tatiana Drubich, 2009

The television series “Anna Karenina” was shot by Sergei Soloviev at the end of the 2000s. For the role of Anna, he took his muse Tatiana Drubich.

Helen McCrory, 2000

The British actress and star of “Harry Potter”, who has taken part in theatrical performances based on Chekhov’s plays many times, also starred in the film adaptation of the Russian novel “Anna Karenina” directed by David Blair. Most recently, Helen McCrory passed away from cancer, she was 52 years old.

Sophie Marceau, 1997

Unexpectedly, director Bernard Rose invited the French actress Sophie Marceau to star in the American film. All the shooting took place in Russia, and some scenes were filmed against the background of the Hermitage, the Mariinsky Palace and other architectural monuments of the northern capital. Film critics spoke positively about the game of Marceau, although she herself admitted that she did not understand the feelings of Anna, who left the child for the sake of her lover.

Lea Massari, 1974

The Italian actress starred not just in a film, but in an Italian television series based on the novel by Leo Tolstoy. The adaptation was directed by Sandro Bolki.

Keira Knightley, 2012

Perhaps one of the most famous modern adaptations of the novel. Keira Knightley played the main role in it. British filmmaker Joe Wright made the film almost a modern story about Anna and Vronsky with expensive costumes and large-scale sets.

Nicola Paget, 1977

Another British adaptation is Anna Karenina, directed by Basil Coleman. In the role of Anna, Nicola Paget appeared.

Vittoria Puccini, 2013

The Italians did not lag behind their Russian and American colleagues and in the early 2010s removed miniseries “Anna Karenina”. The film’s director, Christian Dugay, invited Vittoria Puccini to participate.

Tatiana Samoilova, 1967

Film critics call the image of Anna Karenina performed by Tatyana Samoilova the brightest in Soviet and Russian cinema… Alexander Zarkhi made a film exactly according to the book, and Elina Bystritskaya, Lyudmila Chursina and Tatyana Doronina applied for the role of the main character.

Maria Silva, 1975

Spain also has its own Anna Karenina – in 1975, a television series based on the director Tolstoy’s novel was released Fernando Delgado. The series was filmed from 1963 to 1978, a total of 20 episodes were released with Maria Silva in the title role.