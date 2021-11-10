15 rules of the rich: from Warren Buffett to Oprah Winfrey

Being a billionaire is not as easy as spending millions on luxury goods and getting rich at the same time is a task worthy of a detailed answer. We asked the rich and famous what the secret of success is, and here are the TOP recommendations from each of them.

1. Don’t shy away from discounts… Advice from Kristen Ann Bell, actress, net worth 40 million. Use coupons, discount cards and promotions. The star of Disney’s “Frozen” does not disdain coupons in his favorite home goods hypermarket and advises everyone to keep up.

2. Put off… Sara Blakely, businesswoman, net worth 1.2 billion “I always put off a part of my salary until I became the owner of the business. It was a safety stock, but I didn’t even touch it, working on Spanx overnight and on weekends, ”Sarah recalls. Now her seamless shapewear has conquered the market and made a billion for the hostess.

3. Long-term investment only… Warren Buffett, Investor, $ 105 Billion You need to carefully choose the industries for investment and not fuss after the selection. Companies that have been growing for decades and successfully emerging from crises have made Buffett one of the richest people on the planet and a man with reinforced nerves.

Warren Buffett

4. Train yourself to save… Grant Cardone, Investor and Speaker, $ 300 Million Capital is one thing to procrastinate and quite another to save. Every ruble saved is an investment opportunity; every spent will never bring anything. Once you have saved up with savings, you will accustom yourself to financial discipline, which will definitely come in handy in the future for choosing a strategy for the development of your assets.

5. Live within your means… Mark Cuban, businessman, net worth 4.5 billion Nothing is easier than driving yourself into debt. More bills – more nerves. More nerves, less productivity. Less productivity means no money. Better to live “poor student”Than to live someone else’s life, for which you have to pay with interest.

Mark Cuban

6. Pay your bills… Betteny Frankel, businessman and presenter, 70 million net worth: Having assets in excess of liabilities means having confidence in the future. If losing your job leads you to financial ruin, you’ve miscalculated your strategy. “If the world came to its end, I could pay for everything. Maybe I wouldn’t have anything remained, but there would be no debts“.

7. Think twice about an expensive purchase… Michelle Gellar, “Buffy“, Actress, 30 million. Do not make impulse purchases. Especially expensive. You can always come back again and think twice about giving away the money. In most cases, there are cheaper options. Often not inferior in anything, except for status. If the status is still far away, why “seem“?

Beyonce

eight. Be independent… Beyoncé, singer, net worth 0.5 billion. It seems to be “sexist»The rule is the same for all genders. It is very responsible not to depend on anyone. This is a great base for strong relationships, a great start for your own business, after all, it is fashionable.

nine. Invest in what you know… Ashton Kutcher, actor, net worth 200 million It is foolish to think that someone will make you rich on assets that you do not understand. This is why many entrepreneurs choose to invest in their own business. Everything is reliable, since no one knows your business better than yourself. And if you really trust, then check. A good rule of thumb isn’t just for investments.

ten. Look for an investor… Spike Lee, director, capital 50 million. Any undertaking with the money of one organizer will grow a little and slowly. If you have an idea and confidence in its success, do not shy away from the attracted funding. There are people and organizations for whom the growth of their money is a business, which means that your cooperation is mutually beneficial.

eleven. You don’t need a car… Kevin O’Leary, businessman, net worth $ 400 million Car is worth a fortune. Needs storage, repair, insurance and a bunch of everything that eats your money. It is often easier to take a taxi or walk than to keep an expensive toy that loses in value every day.

Kevin O’Leary

12. Enjoy the savings… Susie Orman, Host, $ 75 Million – The key is that we push to spend more, it gives us a sense of success. If the savings start to bring joy, then the pursuit of it will be more effective, which means that the results will be better. It is a matter of attitude that you need to try to change in yourself.

13. Reinvest… Tony Robbins, Writer and Coach, $ 600M Capital set aside for investment will earn you interest a year later, and add it to your equity for the next period, you get even more. And so every year. As a result, the funds in your deposit or investment account will start working with you, increasing your assets faster and faster every year. Sooner or later, they will bypass your salary and then wealth will come.

Tony Robbins

fourteen. Pay yourself an allowance… Ed Sheeran, singer, net worth 200 million. Even if you suddenly start earning more than usual, separate some of the funds “for life»From your future assets. When all the money is in one account, the chances are too high that it will be spent. It would seem that the primitive action of dividing the assets may have an actual meaning, expressed at the end of the month on the account. “If I had all my money in one account, I would spend it all, so I get the benefit that I pay myself.”

Oprah Winfrey

15. Take up a hobby… Oprah Winfrey, TV presenter, net worth 3.5 billion There is nothing more effective than a person who does what he knows and loves. And in their hobby, as a rule, everyone is well versed. “I love television so much, even if you don’t pay me, I will show up every day on time and I’ll be happy to be here.“Says Oprah. Can you say exactly the same about your job?

Photo source: Gettyimages



All the most interesting from Mainstyle in the section TOP 10