A new air defense system S-550 is being created in Russia. That this is a secret

A new S-550 air defense system is being created in Russia, follows from a statement by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, published by the ministry. Until now, nothing was known about this system. Experts doubt that this is a fundamentally new system, because it would be difficult to hide such a development.

What Shoigu said

On Tuesday evening, on the website of the Russian Ministry of Defense on YouTube, a message appeared about a conference call with the leadership of the armed forces, which was held by Shoigu. At this meeting, the minister recalled that in early November, President Vladimir Putin discussed with the leadership of the ministry and military-industrial complex enterprises “measures to adequately respond to changes in the situation near the Russian borders.”

“Much attention was paid to improving the country’s aerospace defense system. The head of state emphasized the importance of the priority development of domestic air defense-missile defense systems, supplies of S-350, S-500, S-550 systems to the armed forces,” the statement said. …

The combat characteristics of the S-550 and, in general, the work on this system has not been previously reported, Interfax draws attention.

