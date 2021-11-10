A new air defense system S-550 is being created in Russia. That this is a secret

3 hours ago

Photo author, Donat Sorokin / TASS Photo caption, The S-400 Triumph inflatable anti-aircraft missile system during demonstration performances at the Army-2021 military-technical forum

A new S-550 air defense system is being created in Russia, follows from a statement by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, published by the ministry. Until now, nothing was known about this system. Experts doubt that this is a fundamentally new system, because it would be difficult to hide such a development.

What Shoigu said

On Tuesday evening, on the website of the Russian Ministry of Defense on YouTube, a message appeared about a conference call with the leadership of the armed forces, which was held by Shoigu. At this meeting, the minister recalled that in early November, President Vladimir Putin discussed with the leadership of the ministry and military-industrial complex enterprises “measures to adequately respond to changes in the situation near the Russian borders.”

“Much attention was paid to improving the country’s aerospace defense system. The head of state emphasized the importance of the priority development of domestic air defense-missile defense systems, supplies of S-350, S-500, S-550 systems to the armed forces,” the statement said. …

The combat characteristics of the S-550 and, in general, the work on this system has not been previously reported, Interfax draws attention.

“I don’t know such a project,” retired Lieutenant General Aytech Bizhev, former deputy chief of the air defense main headquarters and deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Air Force, told the agency.

Perhaps we are talking about the resuscitation of the Soviet project of a short-range intercept missile defense system, frozen after the collapse of the USSR, the agency suggests.

According to open sources, the S-550 is the name of a short-range air defense system that was developed in the 1980s. The project was closed after the meeting of the presidents of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan in 1986.

Work on it stopped in 1988, and it is not known whether the mentioned Shoigu S-550 has anything to do with the project closed in the USSR, RBC comments.

The groundwork created during the work on the S-550 project was destroyed, and the prototype of the complex was liquidated in 1992, Interfax quotes unnamed network resources.

Complexes S-350 and S-500 are already in service.

The first complex S-350 “Vityaz” entered the troops in February last year, RBC notes. It should replace the S-300 air defense system and the Buk complexes. This is a medium-range air defense system equipped with 12 missiles. The system is capable of destroying air targets at ranges over 120 km and at altitudes over 30 km, Interfax writes.

The development of the S-350 became known in 2007. The first anti-aircraft missile regiment is planned to be re-equipped with the S-350 in 2021.

The S-500 Prometheus is a new generation of long-range air defense systems that can shoot down targets in near space, Interfax comments. Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said that serial deliveries of this system to the Russian military will begin in 2021. The Ministry of Defense published footage of her tests.

What the experts say

The new S-550 system is likely to replace the air defense systems in service, including the S-350 Vityaz and the S-400 Triumph, military expert Alexei Leonkov suggested in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

“According to available information, we are talking about a modification that will replace all previous air defense systems up to the S-400. Let’s take the same S-350 complex. It was created to replace the S-300PS, a medium-range air defense system, one launcher of which could launch four missiles, and the S-350 – already 12. I think that the S-550 will follow the same path – it will be an improved version of the S-400 with a large number of missiles, with a greater possibility of firing at air targets, “Leonkov said.

The expert suggested that it was decided to call the new system the S-550, not the S-450, because it will use the technologies that are being introduced for the first time on the S-500 Prometheus.

The editor-in-chief of the magazine “Arsenal of the Fatherland” Viktor Murakhovsky, in a conversation with the BBC, suggested that it would be difficult to hide the development of a fundamentally new system.

“From the well-known works on the S-500 – and the well-known works on new-generation missiles – it is clear that there is no separate missile for a complex with a different index. At least we are not aware of such works, and it is clear that such work, test launches in the current information space, completely covered by satellites, is impossible, “Murakhovsky is sure.

According to him, one can assume what exactly is at stake, based on the logic of assigning indices to a similar weapons system. For example, the S-350 missile system, created to replace the S-300, differs from it in a number of characteristics.

The general designer of the Almaz-Antey concern, Pavel Sozinov, told Interfax that the S-350 has the ability to view and fire at targets in a circular mode, and not only in a sector mode, like the three hundred.

In addition, as the designer argued, the S-350 can accompany and fire more targets, and the SAM ammunition consists of 12 missiles instead of four.