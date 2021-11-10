A new record was recorded in Russia for the number of deaths per day due to COVID :: Society :: RBC

According to the headquarters, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 250 thousand people. Rosstat from April last year to September this year counted more than 462 thousand deaths associated with COVID-19

Over the past day, 1239 people have died in Russia from the effects of coronavirus infection. This is a new maximum. For the second day in a row, more than 1200 deaths are recorded in the country.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the federal operational headquarters, has reached 250,454.

In its statistics, the headquarters takes into account only those cases when the coronavirus became the main cause of death. These data differ from the data of Rosstat, which only from April last year to September this year counted more than 462 thousand deaths. The department includes in its statistics those who died from other diseases against the background of COVID-19, as well as those who were found to have the virus after death.

Most of the deaths per day were recorded in Moscow – 98. This is a repeat of the maximum rate over the past few months.