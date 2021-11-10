https://ria.ru/20211110/ugroza-1758020261.html

A new threat is brewing in China – to the entire global economy

The problems of the largest Chinese developer Evergrande were recently discussed by the whole world. Analysts predicted a powerful economic crisis. Now they started talking about

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti, Irina Badmaeva. The problems of the largest Chinese developer Evergrande were recently discussed by the whole world. Analysts predicted a powerful economic crisis. Now we are talking about energy. There is not enough electricity in the PRC, factories have stopped, they have to save on heating. What does this threaten Russia and other states – RIA Novosti found out. Energy collapse In more than ten provinces of China, including industrial centers, power outages. Many factories, including those supplying components Tesla, Samsung and Apple, have stopped, heating is shutting off, and traffic lights are not working on the streets. Residents are asked not to use boilers and microwaves during peak hours. Electricity problems in the PRC have been around since summer. In July, due to the abnormal heat, energy consumption was at a record. Now, with the cold weather approaching, the Department of Energy has ordered coal and gas suppliers to prepare for the winter jump. However, fuel is difficult. Blue – costs a pretty penny. Hard is not easy to find. But the Chinese economy is still hostage to coal, which provides more than 55 percent of its electricity generation. An important supplier, Australia, has fallen out after Canberra accused Beijing of “hiding the truth” about the coronavirus. As a result, coal imports fell. From January to August, 198 million tons were imported into the country – ten percent less than in the same period last year. New partners are being sought around the world. Thus, the southeastern province of Zhejiang resumed deliveries by rail from Kazakhstan, but this is several times more expensive than by sea. We even bought coal for the first time in the USA. India also lacks fuel. Coal accounts for more than 70 percent of electricity generation there, while China is actively reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Xi Jinping in an online speech at the UN General Assembly said that the country is no longer going to build coal-fired power plants. “The PRC suffers from a shortage of electricity amid the new green policy of the authorities – prices for raw materials and electricity have risen and are unstable,” says Ivan Belkin. CEO of Label Home Inc. – The situation is serious. Many brands suspend production, even save on air conditioners in workshops and offices. huge debts on the brink of default. Now the risks are assessed due to energy problems. Almost half of the Chinese industry was affected, according to Goldman Sachs. Therefore, the forecast for GDP growth in 2021 was lowered from 8.2 to 7.2 percent. Bank of America predicts 7.7, but in 2022 – only four. The British Russell Group, engaged in modeling and risk analysis, calculated, that energy caps in China have disrupted $ 120 billion in global trade flows. Most of all this affected microcircuits, which are still in short supply on the world market. And they are necessary in the production of cars, gadgets, computers. The segment of consumer electronics and light industry suffered. Companies are now in a rush to stockpile goods ahead of New Year’s sales, and this is very bad for them. China has been booming since the 1980s. However, in recent years, the growth rate has been declining. “Power outages, the debt crisis in the construction industry, the outbreak of the delta strain – all this leads to a slowdown in production, the closure of enterprises,” says Mark Goikhman, chief economist of the TeleTrade information and analytical center. At the same time, China is one of the largest consumers of raw materials. and exporters of a wide variety of goods, including food. “Higher energy prices in China stimulate their overall rise in prices. This not only spurs global inflation, but also contributes to lower profitability and economic slowdown in other countries – in particular in Europe”, – The expert continues. There are significant risks for the banking sector, securities and capital markets. For Russia, the Chinese problems promise an additional increase in domestic inflation. Economic growth will slow down due to a decrease in energy exports and a decrease in production. And the negative on the financial markets will hit the demand for risky assets, including oil futures and the ruble. But everything has a downside. Difficulties in China can contribute to the emergence of other foreign counterparties, markets, opportunities. “It is worth paying attention to our own production. Where there is demand, there will be supply. The main thing is to ensure it and develop it,” says Ivan Belkin. electricity. Therefore, it is important to support this industry, to create more favorable conditions for it. As analysts note, a lot depends on the promptness of the Chinese authorities. They have many proven and effective tools in their arsenal: stimulating the real sector, providing financial assistance to banks, increasing demand for real estate through mortgages. It is hoped that the crisis will be stopped next year. Otherwise, the entire world economy will suffer.

