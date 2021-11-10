A terrible childhood: stars who do not want to remember the past – Stars

On the road to fame, some celebrities have gone through a difficult path. A difficult childhood tempered them, but at the same time left its mark on the soul. Now they are loved by millions and cannot believe that their idols suffered. WomanHit.ru will tell you about the stars who went through horror as a child.

Tyler Perry for many years he kept a childish secret and only a few years ago told about it. In an interview, he shared his painful memories from his youth about physical abuse. While his mother was not at home, his father returned in a state of alcoholic intoxication and was so angry with the whole world that he decided to take revenge on the boy. He took an extension cord from the vacuum cleaner and beat Tyler until the skin on his son’s back began to peel off. The actor says he can hardly imagine how he coped with such a shock as a child. He believes that it was the gift of thinking elsewhere that helped him cope with childhood trauma.

Teri Hatcher as a child, she became a victim of harassment from her aunt’s husband. From the adults, the girl decided to keep this terrible incident a secret, since the man said that if she said anything, he would kill her. There was no end to the attacks by the rapist, they lasted for several years. Finally, the aunt divorced her husband, and Teri’s suffering came to an end. She would have been silent about what happened, if not for one incident. The actress found out that the man who molested her had raped the girl and she committed suicide. Hatcher decided to testify against the pedophile. This helped put the rapist in jail.

Charlize Theron was 15 years old when her father tried to shoot them with their mother. Everything would have ended very badly if Charlize’s mother had no weapons. She shot her father, from which he died on the spot. The actress kept this case a secret, but one day she spoke out: “I know what happened. And I know that if my daughter was in the same situation, I would do the same. “

Jim carrey does not like to remember his childhood. The actor’s mother was a singer, but left her career after the birth of 4 children. At some point, my father lost his job and, in order to feed a large family, got a job at a factory, but the salary there was very low. After school, the wife and children went to work part-time and cleaned the premises. Young Jim was ashamed of such a situation and closed himself in. After some time, my father was fired from the factory, then the whole family moved to live in a van. The situation was aggravated by the mother’s neurosis, she invented new and new diseases for herself, which made the future actor very worried. But a difficult past tempered the character of Jim Carrey, and he achieved incredible heights.

Christina Aguilera constantly fell under the arm of a cruel father. When the girl was 4 years old, her parent beat her to a pulp. The man beat his daughter because she interfered with his sleep. When Christina’s mother returned from work, she saw the baby with a bloody face and was horrified. Soon the parents divorced, but childhood traumas remained with the singer forever. In one interview, Aguilera said: “The pain at home is where my love for music comes from.” Singing became an outlet for the girl.