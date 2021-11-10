https://ria.ru/20210307/portman-1600127500.html

A video from the filming of “Torah” with a flying Natalie Portman was posted on the web

A video from the filming of “Torah” with a flying Natalie Portman was posted on the Web – RIA Novosti, 06/18/2021

A video from the filming of “Torah” with a flying Natalie Portman was posted on the web

A video from the filming of the Marvel blockbuster “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which is now taking place in Australia, has been posted on the Web. Natalie Portman appears in the short video. RIA Novosti, 18.06.2021

2021-03-07T02: 59

2021-03-07T02: 59

2021-06-18T13: 29

culture

Australia

Natalie Portman

marvel comics

Thai Waititi

culture News

movies and TV series

Bradley Cooper

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/97486/67/974866733_0-0:751:422_1920x0_80_0_0_9ac4240e9aeb6e6c10a67ec1ada6cde6.jpg

MOSCOW, 7 Mar – RIA Novosti. A video from the filming of the Marvel blockbuster “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which is now taking place in Australia, has been posted on the Web. Natalie Portman appears in the short video. In the video, the actress, who in the film plays Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) friend, Ph.D. Jane Foster, is lifted by two men to a height of several meters using a special structure. At this time, Portman begins to unnaturally bend and jerk her arms and legs, depicting as if otherworldly forces are acting on her. Earlier it was reported that the winner of the “Oscar” in the upcoming film Taiki Waititi will gain the powers of Thor – the god of thunder and will be able to raise his hammer Mjolnir. Therefore, it is possible that in the published footage, Natalie Portman is just turning into the almighty woman-Thor. Alas, her superhero costume has not yet been demonstrated. In the video, the actress is dressed in blue jeans, a sweatshirt and sneakers. Luke Hemsworth (brother of Chris Hemsworth), Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy also caught the paparazzi this week. All of them were dressed in costumes of key characters: Thor, Loki and Hela. Attentive viewers immediately recalled that in the film “Thor: Ragnerek” (2017) Damon and Hemsworth Sr. had cameo roles when they portrayed actors entertaining the nobles in Asgard. Most likely, the director wants to continue the joke associated with the invited actors, and partially reproduce events from “Thor: Ragnerek”. The plot details of the blockbuster are kept secret. It is known that the key roles will be played by Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, as well as Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Vin Diesel and others. The project’s premiere in Russia is scheduled for May 5, 2022.

https://ria.ru/20210120/thor-1593694494.html

Australia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/97486/67/974866733_0-0:665:499_1920x0_80_0_0_c754100b46eff1fd149dc1bdcd3a6573.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

australia, natalie portman, marvel comics, taika waititi, culture news, movies and TV series, bradley cooper, matthew damon, chris hemsworth