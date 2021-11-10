https://ria.ru/20211110/dtp-1758426916.html

Actress from the movie “Winter Cherry” was hospitalized after an accident in Moscow

Actress from the film “Winter Cherry” Elena Safonova was injured in an accident on Prospekt Mira in Moscow, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021

culture

incidents

Moscow

culture News

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Actress from the film “Winter Cherry” Elena Safonova was injured in an accident on Prospekt Mira in Moscow, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti. “Safonova Elena, born in 1956, was hospitalized after an accident,” the agency’s interlocutor said. Information about the accident in the center of Moscow officially, without specifying names, the press service of the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate confirms in its Telegram channel: “Three transport units collided on 44 Prospekt Mira. According to preliminary data, two people were injured as a result of the accident.” The injured in the hospital, on the fact of the accident, a check was started. The actress Elena Safonova, who got into an accident in Moscow, is in the admission department of the N.V. Sklifosovsky, the medical institution told RIA Novosti. “Yes, she is with us. She is in the admission department, doctors are working on her,” the N.I. Sklifosovsky.

Moscow

