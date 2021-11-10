Adele agreed to a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey

The singer decided to tell the whole truth about her life and work.

British superstar Adele will break the silence and appear in a new Adele One Night Only special, prime time on the US channel CBS. The program will include a candid interview with TV journalist Oprah Winfrey, as well as songs from the star’s new album.

As for the interview with Oprah, the shooting took place in a rose garden on the territory of her home in Montecito. This conversation will be the singer’s first large-scale interview, in which she will talk about her first album in six years, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss, raising her son Angelo, moving to the United States and, possibly, an affair with a sports agent. Rich Paul…

The first announcement of the program has already appeared on Twitter CBS. As you can see, Adele will perform on stage in a luxurious black dress, and in the frame with Oprah she will appear in a snow-white trouser suit.

