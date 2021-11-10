Aeroflot may be subject to sanctions due to migrants

The EU authorities are considering the possibility of imposing sanctions against the Russian carrier Aeroflot due to the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources. There is no official confirmation of this information.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, individuals and companies involved in the delivery of migrants to the EU border through Belarusian territory may fall under the restrictions. The sanctions may also affect the Turkish company Turkish Airlines. Brussels may announce the restrictions in early December, according to a Bloomberg source.

Earlier, Politico wrote about possible sanctions against Aeroflot due to the migration crisis. The issue of possible restrictions against air carriers was also discussed by US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border escalated sharply on Monday, November 8. Then several thousand migrants approached the border from the Belarusian side, wishing to move to the European Union. Border guards and servicemen managed to stop illegal immigrants, they set up camp near the village of Kuznitsa.

Minsk accuses Poland of inhumane treatment of migrants, stating that Warsaw is obliged under international law to let them cross the border, and then consider applications for asylum. The European Union accuses the Lukashenka regime of deliberately provoking a migration crisis and organizing the transfer of thousands of illegal immigrants to the EU borders in response to the sanctions that Brussels imposed against the Lukashenka regime. Warsaw believes that the Russian president is involved in organizing the flow of refugees.