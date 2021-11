https://ria.ru/20211110/rossiya-1758424597.html

Ambassador presented a Russian passport to Natalia Oreiro

The ambassador presented Natalia Oreiro with a Russian passport – Russia news today

The famous Uruguayan actress and singer Natalia Oreiro, who lives in Buenos Aires, received a Russian passport, the ceremony took place at the Russian embassy

BUENOS AIRES, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The famous Uruguayan actress and singer Natalia Oreiro, who lives in Buenos Aires, received a Russian passport, the ceremony took place at the Russian embassy, ​​RIA Novosti reports. At the end of October, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to Oreiro. The actress read the oath in Russian and Spanish. “Thank you, I’m very glad,” Oreiro said in Russian.

