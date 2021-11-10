Amber Heard goes in for sports with her daughter – the baby is an excellent weighting agent for exercise!

While Johnny Depp complains about life and the disappearing culture, and Elon Musk breaks up with the mother of his sixth son, Grimes, their ex-lover Amber Heard is living and enjoying herself. She starred in Aquaman 2 and is raising a toddler, a five-month-old daughter named Una Paige. The other day, the actress showed how they spend their leisure time and go in for sports, posting a cute photo with Una on her Instagram. In the picture, Amber holds a dumbbell in one hand, and in the other – a tiny daughter, which serves as a kind of weighting agent. “Multi-tasking mom”, – signed the photo 35-year-old actress, who is in excellent physical shape. The photo got hundreds of thousands of likes in 1 day, and the subscribers began to be moved and write that they are pleased to see such pictures.

Recall that Heard announced the appearance of her daughter in July, which shocked unsuspecting fans. At that time, Una Paige was only 12 weeks old, and the celebrity said that the girl was born on April 8 of this year. The shocked subscribers could not come to their senses for a long time, because the actress was not pregnant. Amber did not lead the audience by the nose and honestly admitted that the baby was born thanks to a surrogate mother. The actress then said that she had long dreamed of a child, but wanted him to be born on her terms. “I hope we have come to a point where it’s okay not to want to get married in order to have children.“- said Heard. She also added that she named her first child after Paige Heard’s mother, who died last year.

A source photo: Gettyimages



