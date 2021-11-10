An administrative case was initiated against TNT over the kiss of two men

An administrative case has been initiated against the TNT channel after kissing two men on the game show, State Duma deputy Mikhail Romanov told TASS. After he received a complaint “from citizens” about a same-sex kiss, Mr. Romanov turned to the prosecutor’s office, which forwarded the deputy’s appeal to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“And today I received an answer signed by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Zubov that they initiated a case under Art. 6.21 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations among minors), ”said Mikhail Romanov. Under this article, the TV channel faces a fine of 1 million rubles. or suspension of its work for 90 days.

According to the deputy, the law should work for everyone. “Perhaps this situation will serve as an example for federal TV channels about how to treat the content they broadcast, and how to choose it,” said Mr. Romanov.

In June, Roskomnadzor (RKN) was going to analyze the recording of the TV broadcast of the Muz-TV award for the promotion of homosexuality among minors, the ministry’s press service said. RKN then noted that the TV channel did not mark the broadcast with the “18+” sign. In addition, the broadcast was conducted during the day, and materials demonstrating unconventional relationships can only be broadcast after 23:00.

In October, it became known that Muz-TV had drawn up a protocol on the promotion of non-traditional sexual relations among minors (part 2 of article 6.21 of the Administrative Code).