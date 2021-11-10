An optional puff in the Marvel Universe directed by “Nomad Lands”

Two and a half hours, despite a few cute gags about saliva beer, documentaries and an alpaca farm, drag on for a goddamn eternity — smiles and choreographic stunts do not save you from unnecessary chaotic battles, pretentious preparation before battles and arguments about the salvation of the human race. A London bus may crumble into rose petals, a steam engine will sparkle in the air in gold, and Babylon will flash bright colors – but the most sluggish and non-working crap in blockbusters will remain untouched.

Some heroes will definitely get married. The cutest will be the first to die. The scientist will repent for his discoveries, because any technology can be used for harm, even if it is intended as a benefit. Towards the end, there will be a monologue that people are still good creatures and deserve the last chance, no matter how they screw up. An unreliable element is bound to be found in the ranks of the fighters for peace. In general, the Marvel skating rink is capable of rolling everyone, with rare exceptions – and Chloe Zhao was no exception.

In an interview a year ago, Zhao said that she took on the “Eternals” because she liked the idea of ​​marginalized superheroes, because she herself – a Chinese woman in America – often feels a little out of place. I would like to believe in her sincerity, but it is much easier to imagine evenings when the Oscar laureate, in despair, cut “The Eternals” down to 150 minutes and asked herself why she got involved in all this. “A synthetic creature incapable of evolution” is a quote from the film that fully describes the inherent vice of superhero cinema. It seems like it’s time to deal with it as quickly as dealing with representation in the industry. When Kit Harington stutters in the last scene about the mysterious past of his family, you sigh with the worst expectations – that these 150 minutes will never end for us.