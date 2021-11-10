Angelina Jolie confessed why she does not watch films with her participation

On account of Angelina Jolie – 45 films, in many of which she performed the main roles.

46-year-old American actress Angelina Jolie, who is now actively involved in the promotion of the movie “The Eternals”, does not watch films with her participation, as she prefers the process of their creation and is a “terrible critic”. She revealed this during a conversation with Nova radio host Kent Smallsie Smalls in Small Talk with Celebrities.

Angelina came to the show to talk about her latest role in the superhero action movie The Eternals. This is the 28th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, telling about a fictional race of “eternal”, aliens, who for thousands of years secretly protected earthlings from deviant monsters, but were forced to go out with them to open confrontation in order to prevent the destruction of the planet.

“The Eternals” is a film about a race of superheroes who secretly protect the planet from deviants [+–] Photo: Marvel Entertainment

Jolie played the warrior Tina, capable of creating deadly weapons from the air, who, along with others, bravely fights against deviants. According to the actress, children are delighted with her role as a strong woman.

The actress herself noted that there are several films where she starred, but which she never watched, since the filming process was enough for her. In addition, Jolie believes that she is too critical of her work on the screen and often prefers not to see the end result.

Meanwhile, critics are not happy with the movie “The Eternals.” Many of them called the picture “disappointing” because they expected more from the Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao, the film’s director. But the performance of Angelina Jolie in the drama “Those Who Wish Me Death” drew positive reviews. There she played a woman firefighter who rescues a teenager from killers in the midst of raging forest fires.