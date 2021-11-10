Anna Sedokova spoke about aging and admitted that she injects botox, photo

Anna was prompted to such reflections by a photograph of two Hollywood actresses who refused any manipulations with their faces to prevent aging, and Sedokova noted that it took her courage to state this.

“I don’t want to age beautifully. Sorry. On the way to the beautician I saw a new photo of Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore. And now I’ll get my spirit up and still write this. Cameron’s face, her eyes and forehead, were all … wrinkles. I read several articles on the topic that she refused injections and does not want to look like when she was young. I thought how confident it is to make such a decision. I admire her. She is beautiful! incredibly difficult, “the singer wrote.

Anna Sedokova doesn’t want to look like Cameron Diaz (photo: instagram.com/annasedokova)

The performer noted that she is constantly compared to how she looked 10 or even more years ago, but it is impossible to look as good without various procedures.

⠀

“Can you imagine, every day she meets people who constantly compare her with the 2000 version. After all, films are so easy to take and review now. it was better! So I remember you in 2002, you were such a sweetheart, all natural and natural. In 2002 I was 20. And now not. And I don’t want to accept my wrinkles as a part of myself. I don’t want to take my fat on barrels I don’t want to accept my bad habits. I want to fix them. And yes, I do beauty injections and I’m not ashamed, “said Sedokova.

Anna Sedokova regularly gives beauty injections from a beautician (photo: instagram.com/annasedokova)

According to the star, she will be happy when she goes to the beautician again, but not because she is afraid of old age.

“And although it is not customary to talk about this, I will now go to a beautician and I will be happy. Forgive me for my unnaturalness. Mascara was not created by God either. And not because I am afraid of old age. I am not shy. I just am not I love my wrinkles and I have the right not to love them! And women have the right to be anything. And men, by the way. And to be honest, with Botox it is much easier for me to accept myself as I am, “Anna admitted.