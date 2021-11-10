Anna Sedokova spoke about Botox injections

The topic of beauty injections is repeatedly raised in the context of the stars’ fight against aging. Some celebrities (among them – Jennifer Lopez and Kate Beckinsale) defiantly refuse to inject Botox and fillers, while others believe that the intervention of cosmetologists is the cost of the profession.

Anna Sedokova

Fresh pictures of 46-year-old Drew Barrymore and 49-year-old Cameron Diaz caused a new wave of discussions on the issue of beautiful aging. So, Anna Sedokova published a frank post in which she discussed this topic with subscribers and revealed her attitude to botox.

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz (Photo: @drewbarrymore)

“I don’t want to age beautifully. Sorry. On the way to the beautician I saw a new photo of Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore. And I will now gather my spirit and still write this. Cameron’s face, her eyes and forehead, were all … wrinkles. Fuh, she said.

I read several articles about the fact that she refused injections and does not want to look like when she was young. I thought how much you need to be confident in order to make such a decision. Can you imagine, she meets people every day who constantly compare her with the 2000 version. After all, films are so easy to take and review now. But youth cannot be revisited. But what do I mean by all this.

Anna Sedokova. Photo: @annasedokova

Sometimes people shout at me: But it was better before! I remember you in 2002, you were such a sweetheart, all natural and natural. In 2002 I was 20) And now not. And I don’t want to accept my wrinkles as part of myself. I don’t want to take my fat in barrels. I don’t want to accept my bad habits. I want to fix them. And yes # I make dolls of beauty

And although it is not customary to talk about this, I will now go to the beautician and inject something into myself. Forgive me for my unnaturalness. Mascara was not created by God either. And not because I’m afraid of old age. I’m not shy. I just don’t like my wrinkles and I have the right not to love them! And women have the right to be anything. And men, too, by the way. And to be honest, with a botex it is much easier for me to accept myself as I am ”(the author’s spelling and punctuation are preserved – editor’s note), – wrote the 38-year-old singer.

Anna Sedokova. Photo: @annasedokova

By the way, earlier we revealed phrases and procedures with the help of which cosmetologists “bred” people for money.