Apple CEO Tim Cook invests in Bitcoin and Ethereum

Apple CEO Tim Cook invests in cryptocurrency to diversify his personal investment portfolio. Writes about this CNBC.

“I think it’s wise to own cryptocurrency as part of a diversified investment portfolio. But don’t take that as investment advice,” Cook said during the DealBook conference.

Subscribe to LIGA. Facebook Business: Top Business News

The head of Apple did not specify which cryptocurrencies are included in his investment portfolio.

He added that at first he was interested in cryptocurrencies, then he researched the crypto market in detail.

Cook emphasized that cryptocurrencies are his personal interest, not related to Apple in any way.

The company is not considering selling iPhones or other gadgets for cryptocurrency, since this could negatively affect the value of Apple’s stock.

Apple currently has no cryptocurrency related products or services. The company allows cryptocurrency wallet apps to be hosted on its iPhone app store, but prohibits mining apps.

Cook added that while Apple is looking into cryptocurrency technology, it’s “not something we’re planning to do anytime soon.”

Ukraine ranked first in the world in terms of the percentage of the population that owned cryptocurrency in 2020.

On November 8, the capitalization of the global cryptocurrency market exceeded the $ 3 trillion mark for the first time. On the same day, the cost of the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum, rose to a new historical record of $ 4,700 per token.

Subscribe to LIGA. Telegram business: only important

Roman Bryl

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl + Enter.