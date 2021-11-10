Apple CEO Tim Cook invests in cryptocurrency and considers NFT tokens “interesting”

Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke at The New York Times DealBook

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is exploring the possibilities of a cryptocurrency, but did not elaborate on what this might entail.

Cook made comments on Tuesday at the DealBook conference. He said that while the company has no immediate plans to include cryptocurrencies in Apple Pay, “there are other things we’re definitely looking into.”

Cook said that he personally invests in cryptocurrency and owns bitcoins, but does not plan to invest Apple money in digital assets.

“I don’t think people buy Apple stock to gain access to cryptocurrency,” he said. Apple also has no plans to accept cryptocurrency for its products anytime soon. He also called NFT – non-fungible tokens – an “interesting” part of the cryptocurrency.

Some believe that in the world of payments, Apple is lagging behind in implementing cryptocurrency support. Square, PayPal and its popular Venmo service support a variety of cryptocurrencies, while Amazon, as well as EBay, have both shown a willingness to accept digital currency in the future. Earlier this year, Tesla briefly adopted cryptocurrency as a way to pay for its cars.

During the conference, Cook also defended the Apple App Store commission, stating that most developers are charged 15% instead of the full 30%. However, he said there will be other changes in the App Store in the future. He also said that users who want to perform additional downloads – install apps from the Internet or elsewhere, rather than through the App Store – can buy an Android device instead of an iPhone.

When asked about Meta Platforms, Cook said that augmented reality remains Apple’s core technology. The company plans to introduce its own mixed reality headset as early as next year.

MarketSnapshot – ProFinance news. Ru and market events in Telegram

On this topic:

Microsoft surpasses Apple in market capitalization to become the most valuable company in the world

Microsoft became the third company in the world with a capitalization of $ 2 trillion

Xiaomi overtook Apple to become the second largest smartphone maker in the world after Samsung

Tesla surpasses Facebook in market capitalization to become the fifth most valuable company in the United States.

The capitalization of Google, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Snap fell by $ 142 billion in one day

Facebook capitalization exceeded $ 1 trillion for the first time