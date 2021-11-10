Apple launched Apple Business Essentials service for small businesses. While in beta

Apple announced Apple Business Essentials, a new service that combines device management, 24/7 Apple support and iCloud storage into flexible subscription plans for small businesses with up to 500 employees.

The company also introduced the Apple Business Essentials app, which allows employees to install apps for work and request support. The service supports companies throughout the device management lifecycle – from device setup to employee connectivity and device upgrades – while providing priority support and secure storage and backup of data.

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we are proud that Apple products help these companies grow. Apple Business Essentials is designed to help simplify every step of managing devices for small businesses — from setup, connectivity, and updates to quick access to service and priority support — while keeping data backed up and secure so businesses can focus on management. your business. – Susan Prescott, Apple VP of Corporate & Education Marketing

When employees sign in on their corporate or personal device with work credentials, Apple Business Essentials will automatically send settings such as VPN configurations and Wi-Fi passwords. In addition, Collections will install Apple Business Essentials on each employee’s home screen, from where they can download their assigned enterprise applications, such as Cisco Webex or Microsoft Word.

In addition to simplified setup and connectivity, Apple Business Essentials provides a dedicated iCloud account to work with. It provides easy and secure storage, backup and collaboration with files and documents. Business data in iCloud is automatically backed up and backed up.

A set of three Apple Business Essentials plans allows businesses to reach every employee and their device. Plans can be configured to support each user with three devices and up to 2TB of secure iCloud storage, starting at $ 2.99 per month with plug-in additional insurance AppleCare + for Apple Business Essentials.

The service is currently in beta testing and is only available in the US. Released in Spring 2022. [Apple]

