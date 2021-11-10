Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon star in Netflix romantic comedy

https://ria.ru/20210804/yourplaceormine-1744392774.html

MOSCOW, August 4 – RIA Novosti. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon will star in the Netflix romantic comedy “Your place or mine,” according to Deadline. The script was written by Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada, The Laws of Attraction), who also makes her directorial debut in the project. Reese Witherspoon will be one of the producers of the tape. Romcom will tell about two best friends who live on opposite coasts. Once they decide to switch houses for a week, after which their whole life turns upside down. Details of the film, including the full cast and release date, are still unknown.

