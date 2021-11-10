AvtoVAZ will not impose mandatory “dopas” until December

AvtoVAZ has postponed the requirement for dealerships to sell Lada cars exclusively with additional sets of accessories from November 15 to December 1. It is reported by the portal “Lada.Online” with reference to its sources in the sales network of Lada.

The decision was canceled, allegedly due to the recent lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic in Russia.

Let us remind you that the equipment of the imposed sets will differ depending on the models. Lada Niva Legend will receive a minimum list of accessories worth about eight thousand rubles: interior and luggage mats, a set of door deflectors. At Niva Travel, the list has been expanded due to the grille mesh and crankcase protection (plus 18 thousand rubles).

The Vesta family will receive a sump in the spare wheel niche, crankcase protection, mats, hood shock absorbers, deflectors on the doors and windshield, and a radiator mesh. The surcharge will be 25-30 thousand rubles.

Lada Granta will be equipped with floor mats, hood shock absorbers, deflectors on the doors and windshield, an overlay on the rear bumper, and a radiator mesh. The set is estimated at 18-21 thousand rubles.

The list of standard Lada XRAY accessories (surcharge will be 20 thousand rubles) will include polyurethane mats, hood shock absorbers, door and windshield deflectors, and a radiator mesh.

Lada Largus will receive carpets, hood shock absorbers, door and windshield deflectors, a rear bumper cover, a radiator mesh. The cost of options is 15-22 thousand rubles.