Beeple’s NFT sold at Christie’s for nearly $ 29 million

British auction house Christie’s sold a non-fungible token (NFT) by artist Mike Winckelmann, aka Beeple, for $ 28.985 million.

A huge congratulations to.@Beeple whose “Human One” artwork sold at the Christie’s 21st Century Evening Sale for $ 28.9M USD. Another huge moment for NFTs and for the culture we are all trying to build within the traditional art world. Keep going my friends! pic.twitter.com/PcCoGMpYuQ – Farokh.eth (@farokh) November 10, 2021

HUMAN ONE is a physical sculpture of a man in a spacesuit moving in different climatic conditions.

Beeple wrote that he “cannot believe in the reality” of what is happening.

still in absolute disbelief of reality. ✨ – beeple (@beeple) November 10, 2021

In March 2021, Christie’s sold Beeple’s NFT Everydays: The First 5000 Days for a record $ 69.3 million. The final bid was $ 60.3 million, but commissions were also included in the price.

Recall that at the end of October, NFT CryptoPunk # 9998 was sold for a record 124,457 ETH ($ 532 million at the time of the transaction). However, the deal turned out to be fictitious – the owner sold the token to himself.

