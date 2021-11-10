Belarus has increased the composition of the air defense on duty at the border

MINSK, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The Belarusian Defense Ministry has increased the composition of the air defense on duty in the western and northwestern sections of the border. "Along the state border of Belarus, both in the western and northwestern directions, the Armed Forces of Belarus have increased the composition of the air defense on duty," the ministry's Telegram channel reported. Earlier, Minsk has repeatedly opposed the activation of NATO in the eastern direction, the increase in the alliance's grouping and military exercises near the Belarusian borders. In November, the commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces Igor Golub announced a significant increase in the intensity of flights of military and reconnaissance foreign aircraft in the area. border with Belarus. In particular, according to the latest data, more than 30 thousand people illegally tried to enter Poland. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko noted that due to Western sanctions Minsk has "neither money nor strength" to restrain the flow of people. The Balts blame Belarusians for creating the migration crisis, Minsk denies all charges. On Monday, several thousand migrants in Belarus, including women and children, moved towards the Polish border. Once in front of the fence, they tried to explain that they had left their countries because of the danger to their lives. The Polish security forces did not let them through, periodically using tear gas. Refugees have set up camp and continue to make efforts to overcome obstacles in Warsaw, which has been described as the largest attempted mass invasion of state territory in Polish history. Poland and Lithuania introduced a state of emergency on the borders with Belarus and pulled troops there.

MINSK, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus has increased the composition of the air defense on duty in the western and northwestern sections of the border.
“Along the state border of Belarus, both in the western and northwestern directions, the Armed Forces of Belarus have increased the composition of the air defense forces on duty,” the ministry’s Telegram channel reported.
Earlier, Minsk has repeatedly opposed the activation of NATO in the eastern direction, the increase in the alliance’s grouping and military exercises near the Belarusian borders.

In November, the commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces, Igor Golub, announced a significant increase in the intensity of flights by military and reconnaissance foreign aircraft in the area.

The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border

In recent months, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa on the border with Belarus. In particular, according to the latest data, more than 30 thousand people illegally tried to enter Poland.
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko noted that due to Western sanctions, Minsk has “neither money nor strength” to restrain the flow of people. The Balts blame Belarusians for creating the migration crisis, Minsk denies all accusations.

On Monday, several thousand migrants in Belarus, including women and children, moved towards the Polish border. Once in front of the fence, they tried to explain that they had left their countries because of the danger to their lives.

Polish security forces do not let them through, periodically using tear gas. Refugees have set up camp and continue to try to overcome obstacles.

In Warsaw, what is happening was called the largest attempt in the Polish history of a massive force penetration into the territory of the state. Poland and Lithuania introduced a state of emergency on the borders with Belarus and pulled troops there.
"Soldiers! Check Uniforms and Communications": Crisis at EU Borders

Illegal migrants want to obtain refugee status in the EU, and Germany is called the final destination of the route.

Refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border

According to the stories of refugees, they gathered in such a large group in order to exclude forcible expulsion from Poland.

The President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering Belarus. The combat readiness of the troops has been increased.

"Soldiers! Check uniforms and communications, inform employers and loved ones," urged the official account of the Territorial Defense Forces on Twitter.

The refugees reached the Polish-Belarusian border and tried to cross it, but were detained.

The border guards promised to send those who can break through to Poland back to Belarus.

Nevertheless, migrants do not give up their attempts to storm the border.

Illegals tried to cut through the barbed wire fences.

In response, the Polish security forces sprayed tear gas.

