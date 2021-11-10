https://ria.ru/20211110/belorussiya-1758397623.html

Belarus has increased the composition of the air defense on duty at the border

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus has increased the composition of the air defense on duty in the western and northwestern sections of the border.

MINSK, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The Belarusian Defense Ministry has increased the composition of the air defense on duty in the western and northwestern sections of the border. “Along the state border of Belarus, both in the western and northwestern directions, the Armed Forces of Belarus have increased the composition of the air defense on duty,” the ministry’s Telegram channel reported. Earlier, Minsk has repeatedly opposed the activation of NATO in the eastern direction, the increase in the alliance’s grouping and military exercises near the Belarusian borders. In November, the commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces Igor Golub announced a significant increase in the intensity of flights of military and reconnaissance foreign aircraft in the area. border with Belarus. In particular, according to the latest data, more than 30 thousand people illegally tried to enter Poland. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko noted that due to Western sanctions Minsk has “neither money nor strength” to restrain the flow of people. The Balts blame Belarusians for creating the migration crisis, Minsk denies all charges. On Monday, several thousand migrants in Belarus, including women and children, moved towards the Polish border. Once in front of the fence, they tried to explain that they had left their countries because of the danger to their lives. The Polish security forces did not let them through, periodically using tear gas. Refugees have set up camp and continue to make efforts to overcome obstacles in Warsaw, which has been described as the largest attempted mass invasion of state territory in Polish history. Poland and Lithuania introduced a state of emergency on the borders with Belarus and pulled troops there.

