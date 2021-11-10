Belarus has strengthened air defense on the border with Poland :: Politics :: RBK

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus



Belarus has strengthened its air defense (AA) defense in the western and northwestern directions along the border. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the republic in Telegram.

The military also conducted training on air interaction between the forces of the unified regional air defense system of Belarus and Russia, the ministry noted. It was attended by fighters, as well as two Tu-22M3 aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces. They practiced patrolling the air border and communicating with ground control points.

“Such flights of strategic bomber aircraft <...> from today they will be carried out on a regular basis, ”the Belarusian Defense Ministry said. This measure was explained by “adequate response” to the air and ground situation.

In Russia and Belarus, there is a regional grouping of troops and a unified air defense system. The republic has two combat training centers for the air force and air defense, said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in early October, TASS reported.

The build-up of air defense forces on the border of Belarus and the EU took place after groups of illegal migrants headed towards Poland on November 8. As reported by the Belarusian state agency BelTA, approximately 1,500 refugees, most of whom are Kurds, planned to cross the border with Poland in order to get to Germany and receive asylum.