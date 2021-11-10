Benedict Cumberbatch, Timati, Kate Winslet: Celebrities Who Were Losers

While schoolchildren are collecting their bags in anticipation of the new school year and are worried about future grades, we decided to cheer them up and remember which of the celebrities are not happy and the lack of education did not prevent them from achieving heights. So if you suddenly do not appear on the lists of excellent students, do not despair, you still have every chance of becoming a millionaire, as the stars from our selection did. But if you are a schoolboy or student and are reading this, remember: school and university are the backbone of the basics.

Benedict Cumberbatch

The future Sherlock showed great promise in elementary school. But then something went wrong: “Neither I myself nor my teachers could believe that I suddenly began to study very badly. And the whole point is that thanks to the unexpectedly onset of puberty, I suddenly discovered that there are girls, alcohol and other seductive entertainment for a teenager in the world – and I became rather lazy in relation to studying. ” Well, the banal craze didn’t knock Cumberbatch out of his way.

Mark Zuckerberg

The founder of Facebook has been fond of computers since childhood and did not call himself a hacker by vocation for nothing. After high school, he entered Harvard (no, not programming) at the Faculty of Psychology. In parallel with gaining knowledge, he wrote the Synapse program – the first in the world, with the help of which the computer could independently compose a sequence of musical hits for the owner, and the achievement was noticed by Microsoft employees. As a result, Mark studied at Harvard for only two years and left, devoting himself to IT.

Kate Winslet

Kate didn’t finish school due to bullying! Classmates mocked Kate’s plumpness, calling her Bubble. By the way, it was Winslet’s non-standard figure that played into her hands: the producers of the commercial for the cereal noticed the lovely cheeks of the future actress. Since then, Kate’s career went uphill, but her classmates did not change their anger at mercy and continued to persecute the girl. Therefore, Kate dropped out of school and devoted herself to acting courses, which paid off.

Timati

After school, the rapper entered the Higher School of Economics, but in his third year he realized that it was impossible to combine study (and the editors know firsthand what it is like to study at HSE) and work, and took the documents from the university. As we can see, not in vain.

Richard Branson

The billionaire and founder of aerospace company Virgin Galactic did so poorly at school that a teacher once told him: “You either become a millionaire or end your days in prison.” Richard’s choice is obvious!

Demmy Moor

The future star from a dysfunctional family: her father abandoned her mother when she was pregnant with Demi. Then a stepfather appeared in the girl’s life, with whom the parent constantly drank. At 16, Moore left home, dropped out of school and took up an active career: she got a job in a modeling agency and signed up for acting courses.

Chris Pratt

The Guardian of the Galaxy at the school did not have enough stars from the sky, but even managed to go to college. True, he did not study there for long, only 1 semester. After the future actor took the documents from the university, in his life there was a job as a ticket clerk, cashier, stripper, and even spending the night on the street. But luckily for Pratt, actress Ray Dong Chong noticed him and sent him to auditions. Well, then you know.

Nicole Kidman

The actress did not finish her studies at school, let alone higher educational institutions. But life circumstances forced her to stay with an unfinished average. When Nicole was 17, her mom got cancer. The future star became a masseuse and earned money to treat her mother. Then the scouts noticed her, and Kidman’s career on television went up.

Fedor Bondarchuk

Young Fedor did not study well at school, and he did not differ in exemplary behavior: he drank, smoked, and hooliganed. So the famous parents did nothing but go to the director’s carpet. Then Fedor did not want to follow in the footsteps of Sergei Bondarchuk, he dreamed of painting. But his father still persuaded him to enter VGIK, where the future director was imbued with cinema.