https://ria.ru/20211110/sanktsii-1758468175.html

Biden imposed sanctions against Nicaragua

Biden imposed sanctions against Nicaragua – Russia news today

Biden imposed sanctions against Nicaragua

US President Joe Biden signed into law new sanctions against the Nicaraguan government, the White House said. RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021

2021-11-10T20: 13

2021-11-10T20: 13

2021-11-10T20: 19

in the world

USA

Nicaragua

joe biden

daniel ortega

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751706087_0 0:3087:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_760aed1e63b39f849c3cbea455585826.jpg

WASHINGTON, November 10 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has signed a law on new sanctions against the Nicaraguan government, the White House said. The law restricts the Latin American government’s access to loans from multilateral banking institutions and introduces additional measures to combat corruption. Last week, the White House refused to recognize the results of the presidential and parliamentary elections. in Nicaragua, promising to continue economic and diplomatic pressure on the “regime” of President Daniel Ortega.

https://ria.ru/20211110/ukraina-1758443866.html

USA

Nicaragua

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751706087_213-0:2944:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e9aba2f45ff8ce00cc28277dbca5d54b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, usa, nicaragua, joe biden, daniel ortega