Biden imposed sanctions against Nicaragua

US President Joe Biden signed into law new sanctions against the Nicaraguan government, the White House said. RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021
2021-11-10T20: 13
2021-11-10T20: 13
2021-11-10T20: 19
WASHINGTON, November 10 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has signed a law on new sanctions against the Nicaraguan government, the White House said. The law restricts the Latin American government’s access to loans from multilateral banking institutions and introduces additional measures to combat corruption. Last week, the White House refused to recognize the results of the presidential and parliamentary elections. in Nicaragua, promising to continue economic and diplomatic pressure on the “regime” of President Daniel Ortega.
