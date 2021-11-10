Binance CEO: SQUID token scam is not the last in the DeFi sector

Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Bitcoin exchange Binance, commented on the token scam based on the popular Netflix series Squid Game and other risks for users in the field of decentralized finance (DeFi).

At the end of October, unknown persons released SQUID as an exclusive token of the Squid Game project. The online tournament, which kicks off in November, was supposed to mimic the six rounds of games featured in the series of the same name.

Participants could be owners of SQUID and issued by the project NFT…

The coin was traded on the PancakeSwap decentralized exchange, and its price increased by more than 275% in the first day alone. This came amid several worrying signs, Zhao recalled. Users who bought the token complained they couldn’t sell it, and any connection to a Netflix product was officially denied.

Asset quotes reached $ 2856, and then plummeted to zero – the Squid Game team disappeared with user funds.

Since the SQUID was released on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain, the platform specialists began their own investigation.

Zhao confirmed that Binance’s security team works with developers to identify and blacklist attackers, and conduct blockchain analytics to identify their identities. The BSC team will transfer the obtained data to law enforcement officers in the relevant jurisdictions.

“I have to make it clear: in such cases, there is little we can do to recover the funds or intervene in some way. Binance is not affiliated with and does not have control over BSC-based projects, ”said the CEO of the exchange.

In his opinion, the DeFi sector requires users to independently analyze risks and sufficiently advanced technical skills. The dangers represent potential vulnerabilities in smart contracts and the lack of safeguards against communication with fraudulent projects, he added. However, the advantages of the sphere clearly outweigh the disadvantages, Zhao emphasized.

Too many newbie investors with insufficient experience have entered the market lately, according to the head of Binance.

“In truth, SQUID was neither the first nor the last scam in DeFi. More investors entered the markets for the first time in the past year than any other that I remember. And this is not only about the cryptoindustry. Stock tickers regularly become top topics on Twitter, ”Zhao said.

Recall that Crystal Blockchain specialists, at the request of ForkLog, tracked the wallets of the organizers of the Squid Game project and calculated the losses of investors.

