Blinken warned Russia against "repeating the 2014 mistake" in Ukraine

Blinken warned Russia against “repeating the 2014 mistake” in Ukraine

2021-11-10T22: 26

2021-11-10T22: 26

2021-11-10T23: 57

WASHINGTON, November 10 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned Russia against “repeating the 2014 mistake” in Ukraine. In addition, Blinken said that all provocations come only from Moscow. He also praised the Ukrainian side for “restraint.” In addition, Blinken said he did not understand Moscow’s intentions. “We have no clarity about Moscow’s intentions, but we know how it works,” Blinken said. The US supports de-escalation and a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Blinken said at a meeting with Dmitry Kuleba. dialogue with Ukraine, said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. He added that the United States supports the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and “this position will not change.” topic with allies and partners. “We are concerned about reports of unusual Russian military activity on the border with Ukraine noah, “Blinken said. He noted that Washington “is closely following the region as always and will consult with allies and partners.” The Ukrainian authorities have previously repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in the country’s internal affairs. In January 2015, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a statement in which the Russian Federation is called the “aggressor country”. Russia denies the accusations of the Ukrainian side and calls them unacceptable. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict and is interested in Kiev overcoming the political and economic crisis. Ukraine and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged intensification of “aggressive actions” by Russia in Ukraine. In April 2021, Washington announced the escalation of “Russian aggression” and the movement of Russian troops in Crimea and on the eastern border of Ukraine. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone. At the same time, back in the second half of April, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops involved in a surprise check in the south and west of the country began to return to their units. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu then ordered the return of the troops that were involved in the exercises to their places of permanent deployment by May 1.

