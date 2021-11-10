Blinken warned Russia against repeating the “mistake of 2014” :: Politics :: RBC

The United States is concerned about recent reports of an unusual gathering of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine. They said that Moscow’s repetition of 2014 would be a serious mistake.

If Russia tries to repeat its 2014 actions in Ukraine, it would be a grave mistake, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The Secretary of State recalled recent reports that Russia is building up its military presence along the border with Ukraine. “We are worried that Russia could be making a serious mistake by trying to repeat what it did in 2014 when it concentrated its forces along the border. [с Украиной], invaded the sovereign territory of Ukraine, and at the same time falsely claimed that it was provoked, “Blinken said. According to him, Moscow uses such declared “provocations” in order to then be able to do what it wants.

According to the secretary of state, all provocations in eastern Ukraine come from Russia, including the movement of Russian troops near the border. At the same time, Blinken stressed that Russian intentions are not clear to Washington.

“We have no clarity about Moscow’s intentions, but we know how it works,” he explained.

The Russian side denies the participation of its military in the conflict in Donbass, which began in 2014, but admitted that Russian volunteers could be on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, following previous accusations of troop concentrations near the border, the Kremlin has consistently maintained that Russia’s actions pose no threat to anyone.