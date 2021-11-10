Bloomberg analysts gave a negative forecast for one of the Dogecoin clones

The November issue of the Bloomberg Crypto Outlook report, compiled by the team led by Mike McGlone, contains gloomy predictions about the future of Shiba Inu (SHIB), despite the fact that the cryptocurrency was the best in October. The corresponding report was released at the end of last week.

Details

The study’s authors argue that SHIB achieved a staggering 830% gain in the last month thanks to a well-structured marketing campaign, an unfounded correlation with Ethereum (ETH) and a low par price that “lured bettors” into risking small amounts.

The document draws a parallel between the $ 100 Shibu Inu crypt and Bitcoin (BTC). On October 29th, this small investment would have bought 1.4 million SHIB or 0.0016 BTC, and perhaps this is what sparked interest in the “dog” crypt from beginners and less experienced investors.

The chart shows the correlation of the price movement of Shiba Inu and Ethereum throughout 2021. This, according to the expert, suggests that SHIB may collapse downward as ETH rises (the indicated correlation took place in May and October).

According to the report, the fact that Shibu Inu is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain means that the fate of the dog crypt is forever tied to the fate of ETH.

Anonymous creator Shiba Inu transferred 50% of the total token supply (in the amount of 410 billion SHIB) to Ethereum’s father Vitalik Buterin in May. The Russian burned 90% (about $ 6 billion in equivalent at that time), declaring that he did not want to maintain such power over the fate of the currency, and he donated the rest to charity. This move by the creator of Ethereum may have contributed to the increase in the value of SHIB, as a large number of tokens were withdrawn from circulation.

McGlone explains the October rise of the Shibu Inu “A unique combination of economic exploitation of supply and demand, superbly structured marketing and unprecedented 24/7 gambling on a global scale.”…

In the final part of the report, a Bloomberg analyst warns of the likelihood of an equally rapid fall in Shibu Inu, as happened with Dogecoin (DOGE) in May.

The report says that sooner or later market sentiment will become less risky, which will eliminate speculative excitement. Thus, Bitcoin will strengthen its position as the leading value storage asset, soon to be followed by Ether and the rest of the stablecoins.

Information in a newsletter published Sunday by blockchain market data analyst Into the Block warns of numbers suggesting that the SHIB token is undergoing a wave of speculation. The number of addresses that bought cryptocurrency at a cost within 20% of the historical maximum increased 6 (!) Times, reaching a record 116,560 pieces by 25.10.2021. Now the share of such addresses is 12% of the total market share of Shiba Inu wallets.

This peak, tracked by IntoTheBlock, indicates the excitement of investors to buy cryptocurrency near the all-time record price. In other words, we are talking about the so-called. “Phase FOMO” (“fear of missing out”, literally translated). FOMO is often fixed at the end of a bullish cycle.

“The last time this picture was observed with the Shiba Inu was in May, when SHIB fell by 90%,” – says the IntoTheBlock newsletter.

Concerns gripped SHIB investors after one of the largest Shibu Inu holders consolidated their assets. This raised suspicions that the character could close some of the positions, which resulted in a 15% drop in the token.

As of this writing, SHIB continues to suffer exchange losses and is trading at $ 0.00005185 (-6.92% according to Investing.com) by 4:44 pm ET Wednesday.

