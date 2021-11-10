Bloomberg learned about the discussion of sanctions against Aeroflot over Belarus :: Politics :: RBC

Aeroflot may become involved in the new EU sanctions package, which is being prepared due to the migration crisis and confrontation on the Belarusian-Polish border

The EU authorities are discussing the possibility of imposing sanctions against the Russian Aeroflot as part of a new sanctions package against Belarus related to the migration crisis. Bloomberg reports, citing a European official familiar with the plans.

The target of the new package of sanctions will be individuals and companies involved in the delivery of migrants to the borders of the European Union through Belarus. According to the interlocutor of Bloomberg, in addition to Aeroflot, we can also talk about the Turkish airline Turkish Airlines. New sanctions could be announced jointly with the US and UK early next month, he says.

RBC sent a request to Aeroflot.

In the context of the impending sanctions against Belarus, Aeroflot also mentioned Politico, which on the afternoon of November 10 announced the details of the upcoming EU sanctions package. According to Politico, the sanctions package will include two sections. The first will impose restrictions against those responsible for organizing the flow of migrants to the border, and the second – against those responsible for human rights violations in Belarus. As a legal basis for the imposition of sanctions, the EU plans to add a new category – “human trafficking”. The main purpose of these sanctions is to put pressure on Belarusian officials and airlines that help transport migrants. First of all, the sanctions will be imposed on the Belarusian national carrier Belavia, Politico wrote. But after that, the publication noted that flights to Minsk are also operated by Russian airlines Aeroflot, UTair and Nordwind Airlines, as well as Turkish Airlines and FlyDubai.