Cameron Diaz admitted that she learned to cook for her daughter and husband

In January, the actress became a mother for the first time. The girl was named by the beautiful name Raddix. Cameron devotes all her time to her family, while the actress spent almost the entire spring quarantine at the stove. The star learned to cook and admitted that cooking has become her real hobby.

In the Rachael Ray Show, the beauty talked about her hobby and taste preferences for her baby daughter. Reddicks never ate grated food, she ate from an “adult” table since infancy. “I love to cook for my husband, and now for the child. Cooking for my daughter is an incredible pleasure, ”Diaz shared.

She admitted that she personally cooked for each meal for the first four months of quarantine, and then gradually began to order more and more ready-made food from restaurants. “I hate it when people grind baby food,” the actress said flatly.

Diaz admitted that little Reddicks fell in love with garlic from the first day, and she especially likes bone broth and greens. Cameron is passionate about cooking. “This is the language of love,” summed up the Hollywood star.