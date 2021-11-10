Cameron Diaz explained why she is not going to return to the cinema

48-year-old Cameron Diaz became a guest of the radio show Quarantined with Bruce on SiriusXM, on the air of which she assured that she was in no hurry to return to her acting career:

Will I ever act in films again? I am not going to. But will I? I do not know. I have no idea. Maybe never say never.

The actress, who first became a mom about a year ago, explained that she is currently fully focused on her family and her own wine business.

As a mother, I cannot imagine how I would be away from her in the first year of my daughter’s life, on the set, for 14-16 hours a day.

Diaz summed up that, acting in films, she could not become the mother she wants to be. “I feel so happy that I can be with my child. <…> This is such a blessing and a great privilege, ”she explained, noting that she sympathizes with women who have to work and cannot spend much time with their children.