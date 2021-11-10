https://ria.ru/20210815/camerondiaz-1745691687.html

Cameron Diaz explains why she quit acting

Cameron Diaz explains why she quit acting

Cameron Diaz appeared on the "Hart to Heart" talk show with Kevin Hart, where she explained why she left her film career.

MOSCOW, August 15 – RIA Novosti. Cameron Diaz appeared on the “Hart to Heart” talk show with Kevin Hart, where she explained why she left her film career. According to the 48-year-old actress, by the age of 40 she realized that due to constant work she did not touch many important things – home, finances. The actress has no regrets about leaving Hollywood and the red carpet. After all, after she stopped acting in films, she met her husband, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, and started a family with him. In December 2019, the couple had a daughter, Raddix. Cameron became world-famous for her roles in films such as “The Mask,” “Everybody’s Crazy About Mary,” “Charlie’s Angels” and many others. She voiced Fiona in the Shrek cartoons and has long been considered one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood. The last film with her participation is the musical “Annie”, released in 2014.

Hollywood

