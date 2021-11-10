Cameron Diaz reveals the reason for leaving the cinema

In a new interview on Hart to Heart, Cameron Diaz spoke to Kevin Hart about her personal life after her decision to retire after 2014’s Annie.

Cameron Diaz (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images)

“When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, you are perceived as someone who can do one thing. I understood that. It’s like realizing that one part of me that was functioning at a high level was not enough, ”the star admitted.

Cameron Diaz (Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

The actress added that she wanted to take control of her life. The decision to leave the cinema allowed her to develop in her personal life. “I met my husband, we have a family. I didn’t have time for all these things before, and at that moment I did not have the opportunity to make the right decisions in this regard, “said the 48-year-old actress, who in December 2019 gave birth to her daughter Raddix from rocker Benji Madden.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden. Photo: legion-media Cameron Diaz with her daughter. Photo: legion-media

Although she chose to leave the big screen, the actress also noted that her passion for her craft is still very strong: “It’s fun, I love it, I love acting. I could film forever. I literally sometimes feel like I have unlimited energy. “

But one day the star realized that she wanted to slow down this energy: “I just realized that filming had become such a huge part of my life, and I could not cope.”

This refers to her fast-paced career following her debut on the big screen in 1994 with Jim Carrey in The Mask. Then the 48-year-old actress became the star of the films “Everyone Is Crazy About Mary”, “Vanilla Sky”, “Charlie’s Angels” and “Very Bad Teacher.”

Earlier in an interview with Yahoo Finance Presents, the star admitted: “It’s just a different stage in my life now. Now I am here, and this is the most enjoyable thing I have ever done in my life. Having a family, being married … It’s just the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t have what to give to the film. All my energy is here. “