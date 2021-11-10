Cameron Diaz shared the details of her marriage

American actress Cameron Diaz has been married to musician Benji Madden for six years. Together, the spouses are raising a one and a half year old daughter, however, nothing is known about the baby at all. But the day before, the star gave a frank interview in which she spoke about the details of her marriage.

Cameron Diaz (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images)

In the new episode of the podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified, Cameron Diaz spoke about the circumstances under which they met their future husband. First, she became friends with the wife of his twin brother Joel Madden, and only then with the musician himself. According to the actress, she was immediately attracted by the man’s appearance: “He was so hot,” Cameron admitted. And only later they managed to get to know each other better.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz (Photo: getty)

Cameron emphasized that despite the fact that initially she was attracted only by Benji’s appearance, his twin brother definitely did not have a chance. “They are not alike in character. They are not the same, but on the contrary, very different, albeit twins. ”

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden. Photo: legion-media

We will remind, Cameron and Benji got married in January 2015 at the actress’s mansion in Beverly Hills. “Our marriage is the best thing that has ever happened to me. My husband is incredible – both as a person and as a partner, ”Diaz said in an interview with the American version of Instyle magazine.

Cameron Diaz with her daughter. Photo: legion-media

In January 2020, the couple became parents for the first time. Insiders told the press that Diaz had IVF.