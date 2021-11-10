Cameron Diaz showed her daughter’s face for the first time

Actress Cameron Diaz and musician Benji Madden became parents for the first time in January 2020. “We are happy and grateful to be entering a new decade with the announcement of the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She immediately won our hearts and truly complemented our family. She is really beautiful, ”the actress wrote on Instagram.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden. Photo: legion-media

However, until now, Cameron has not shared a photo of the baby and hid her face from the paparazzi. Until recently! Now there are rare photos on the Web: the retired actress and her family visited a cafe in Los Angeles! And now we can see the face of Diaz’s beautiful daughter.

We will remind, the actress married Benji in January 2015 after a year of relationship. The ceremony took place on the grounds of a mansion in Beverly Hills. For both, this marriage was the first.

Rumors about the pregnancy of the actress periodically appeared on the Web. In February 2018, insiders reported that Diaz had IVF.

Earlier, Cameron Diaz spoke about her retirement from cinema and her personal life.

By the way, Blake Lively recently accused the paparazzi of stalking her children.