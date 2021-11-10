Cardano Sips 11% By Investing.com

Sharla Hamblin
Cryptocurrency Cardano sank 11%

Investing.com – The cryptocurrency traded at $ 2.0601 on the Investing.com Index at 00:18 (21:18 GMT) on Wednesday, down 10.80% that day. This was the most significant drop in cryptocurrency value since September 7th.

The fall also prompted a drop in Cardano’s market cap to $ 70.7227B, or 2.49% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. While earlier at the peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94,8001B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in the range of $ 2.0586 to $ 2.3263.

Over the past 7 days, the Cardano cryptocurrency has experienced stagnation within the onlymoved-pct. The volume of Cardano currency traded in the last 24 hours prior to the publication of this material was $ 5.4356B or 3.63% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.9437 to $ 2.3746 in the past 7 days.

At the moment, Cardano is still below 33.52% of its $ 3.10 peak, which was reached on September 2.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

It last traded at $ 65,284.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.18% on the day.

trading at $ 4,600.87 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.48%.

Bitcoin’s market cap is $ 1,240.4793B or 43.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap is $ 546.9724B or 19.27% ​​of the total cryptocurrency market cap.

