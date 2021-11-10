Cardiologist explained how to calculate heavy covid by measuring blood pressure

There are a number of signs by which a severe course of the coronavirus can be recognized. One of them is the blood pressure indicator.

“In a severe course of coronavirus, the pressure will definitely not be high. That is, just low pressure is a criterion for the severity of covid. When the disease is severe, intoxication increases, shortness of breath appears and the pressure decreases,” said cardiologist, Candidate of Medical Sciences Anna Korenevich.

If a person is sick with coronavirus and he has high blood pressure, then this is a sign of a mild form, the doctor said. “And the mild form of coronavirus is no different from the seasonal cold. In this case, do not worry, fear causes more problems than the covid itself. Get more rest, drink enough fluids,” the cardiologist advised.

