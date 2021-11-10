Celebritis, who were able to confess to betrayal to the second half – Stars

It is difficult to imagine anything more unpleasant in a relationship than cheating. It is even worse if the dramas in personal life become public. We decided to gather celebrities who found the courage not only to share unpleasant experiences with the world, but, first of all, admitted this to their constant partners.

Jessica Simpson

When the artist had already tied the knot, the actor Johnny Knoxville met on her way, with whom Simpson threw herself into the abyss of passion. The singer spoke about this episode in her memoirs. Jessica believes that there is nothing worse than emotional betrayal, and in the case of Knoxville, the betrayal was not only physical, as the artist herself admitted. It is known that Simpson tried to hold out without intimacy before the wedding, but after the marriage, the girl’s priorities changed slightly, sex ceased to be something exciting. The singer has repeatedly admitted that she regrets what happened.

Jude Law

The actor is known for his love affairs, but today Lowe has settled down and completely concentrated on the family. But there was a time in the actor’s life when an affair destroyed a close relationship with one of the main Hollywood beauties Sienna Miller. Jude had an uncontrollable desire in relation to the nanny of his children, but the man nevertheless found the strength to confess not only to Sienna, but also to her family, and after that he made a small comment for the press, publicly apologizing for what had happened, and also asked to respect him and Sienna’s personal life.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Loving Schwarzenegger also could not resist his own employee. “Iron Arnie” cheated on his wife with a housekeeper, which he was not afraid to admit to his wife. When this news leaked to the press, there was a loud scandal, unfortunately, the marriage could not be saved. For some time, the children refused to communicate with their father, although Arnold admitted that he asked for forgiveness from his wife Maria and the heirs many times. Today the children of the star “thawed out” and it seems that the contact has been established again.

Kristen Stewart

During the filming of the vampire saga, only the lazy did not speak about the affair of Stewart and Pattinson. Indeed, on-screen love grew into real love, but did not last too long. The reason for the breakup was Stewart’s betrayal with the director of her new film. Kristen immediately confessed her weakness to Robert, and for a while the relationship was restored. It is not known what exactly was the real reason for the breakup, but it is quite possible that Pattinson simply could not come to terms with his partner’s betrayal.