Changed her mind about being a boy: the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt wore a dress for the first time in her life

The eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt from the age of three refused to respond to her own name. Throughout her childhood, Shiloh insisted that she was John and dressed like a kid. The little girl insisted that she was actually a boy. Star parents did not interfere with the strange quirk of their daughter. Short boyish haircuts, baggy shorts and hiding sweaters and T-shirts – Shiloh did her best to be no different from her brothers. But now everything seems to have changed: the girl changed her mind about becoming a boy. At the premiere of the film “The Eternals”, in which her mother played the main role, Shiloh came in a dress. For the first time in 15 years!

A loud premiere took place in Los Angeles last night. Angelina Jolie came to the screening of a fantastic film based on Marvel comics surrounded by her children. On the red carpet, together with the 46-year-old actress, 20-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox posed. There was only Jolie’s middle son – 17-year-old Pax.

All the children were dressed up and looked elegant. But Shiloh attracted the most attention to herself. The audience of the premiere did not believe their eyes: the girl was wearing a stylish dress with straps, which Angelina herself once wore. Shiloh decided to give up the short boyish haircut and grows her hair, which she has gathered in a bun. The image was complemented by ballet shoes and several accessories, including a chain bracelet on the leg. If you look closely, you can see that Shilo even put on makeup: the girl did a light make-up in beige tones.

Shiloh was wearing a stylish dress with spaghetti straps, which Angelina herself once wore. In the photo, Shilo is with her sister Zakhara. Photo: EAST NEWS

Shiloh inherited the beauty of her stellar parents – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The owner of blonde hair and expressive blue eyes will surely turn into a bright beauty in the future. While Shiloh considered herself a boy, fans of Jolie and Pitt only sighed: oh, such a pretty girl could have turned out! But now the star heiress has every chance of becoming a successful model or actress.

Of Angelina’s daughters, only one, adopted Zakhara, loves dresses and invariably chooses feminine outfits. The biological daughters Jolie and Pitt preferred boys’ clothes in everyday life. Following the older Shiloh, her younger sister Vivienne also began to wear shorts and T-shirts. Angelina has always said that the youngest daughter is the softest and softest of her children. Apparently, in order to temper her character, the actress gave the girl to a boy’s sport – she goes to the karate section. But at the premiere of The Eternals, Vivienne was also in a dress: she chose a snow-white outfit, which she complemented with light sneakers.

But the eldest Zakhara came in a very noticeable dress: in a gray dress of the fashion house Elie Saab, embroidered with rhinestones, Angelina shone at the Oscar ceremony in 2014.

“My kids have mixed vintage looks, including my old Oscar dress. We relied on vintage and updated my old things, – said the star.