China and US pledged to work together to combat climate change

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
16

US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry

Photo author, Reuters

Photo caption,

US Climate Envoy John Kerry Says Climate Cannot Be Solved Without Cooperation

The two major greenhouse gas producers in the world, China and the United States, unexpectedly signed a declaration of cooperation in the fight against climate change at the Glasgow climate conference.

In the declaration, the United States and China commit themselves over the next nine years, until 2030, to work together to ensure that the average temperature in the earth’s atmosphere does not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius, as recorded in the Paris Agreement, and call on other countries to redouble efforts to overcome a “significant gap” between what needs to be done to achieve this and what has been done so far.

Xie Zhenhua, head of China’s climate talks, told reporters that the United States and China have more in common than differences on climate issues.

He also said that in the past 10 months, the Chinese and Americans have held 30 virtual meetings to prepare their declaration.

