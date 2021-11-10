China and US pledged to work together to combat climate change

Hour ago

The two major greenhouse gas producers in the world, China and the United States, unexpectedly signed a declaration of cooperation in the fight against climate change at the Glasgow climate conference.

In the declaration, the United States and China commit themselves over the next nine years, until 2030, to work together to ensure that the average temperature in the earth’s atmosphere does not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius, as recorded in the Paris Agreement, and call on other countries to redouble efforts to overcome a “significant gap” between what needs to be done to achieve this and what has been done so far.

Xie Zhenhua, head of China’s climate talks, told reporters that the United States and China have more in common than differences on climate issues.

He also said that in the past 10 months, the Chinese and Americans have held 30 virtual meetings to prepare their declaration.

As a result, the two powers agreed on joint steps to reduce methane emissions, one of the greenhouse gases, in the transition to renewable energy and decarbonization.

At the same time, a little earlier at a conference in Glasgow, China refused to join the declaration on methane, which was signed by almost 100 countries. Instead, Beijing has pledged to develop its own national methane emission reduction plan.

US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, commenting on the signing of the declaration, said that the US and China have enough disagreements, but in the fight against climate change, the only way to achieve this goal is cooperation.

According to scientists, humanity will be able to avoid catastrophic consequences only if it can keep the average temperature rise on Earth within one and a half degrees. In 2015, in Paris, world leaders promised each other to keep the warming within 1.5-2 degrees, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Need to act urgently

The BBC’s environmental correspondent Matt McGrath believes it is very important that the United States and China have agreed on joint actions for the coming years.

“China was not enthusiastic about calls to tackle the emissions of coal-fired power plants in the short term, but this announcement is a recognition of the urgent need to act,” the correspondent explains.

Greenpeace International CEO Jennifer Morgan welcomes the very fact of an agreement between China and the United States, but believes that this is not enough.

“Ultimately, this statement does not respond to the call for countries particularly vulnerable to climate change to meet each year and make increased commitments until the gap between reality and the 1.5-degree target is closed,” said Jennifer Morgan.

Frans Timmermans, curator of climate policy in the European Union, said he was encouraged by this sign of China and the United States’ willingness to cooperate.

“It shows that the US and China understand that this problem overlaps all others,” Timmermans said.

China ranks first in the world in terms of carbon dioxide emissions, the United States – second.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced in September that China hopes to achieve carbon neutrality, that is, absorb as much carbon dioxide as the country emits into the atmosphere, by 2060. At the same time, in the near future, according to the plans of Chairman Xi, China will increase emissions and they will peak until 2030.