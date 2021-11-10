Chris Hemsworth on Work, Home and Effort

And here it was not without super-efforts. “The team and I had to explore completely new training spaces,” he says. “It turned out that even in these conditions, you can sweat, maintain a high heart rate and build muscle.”

It’s fashionable to build apps right now, but you can’t force Chris to chase trends. For example, he prefers comfortable, non-marking clothes. Like Hugo Boss suits, in which you can go to a meeting with an SMM manager and go surfing (which he successfully does in a commercial for a German brand). With Centr, Hemsworth is driven by far from fashionable considerations. Firstly, it is profitable, and secondly, Chris is proud that the application helps people who are forced to stay at home due to the self-isolation regime. “You just need to shift attention from the head to the body, and then the path to health and happiness is open,” he says. – When it’s tough or in moments of serious trials, movement and training bring me back to life. Sometimes the effect is temporary, but a respite is always welcome. “

ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW



Of course, Byron Bay isn’t the worst place to go to remote work. This is probably why Hemsworth urges to notice not only the minuses, but also the pluses of the lockdown: “Maybe this is just the factor that will make us distribute ourselves more evenly across the Earth and not live on each other’s heads. It will make us more self-sufficient and teach us how to produce and consume in one place. ” On the other hand, he understands that it is not always possible to sit at home. For example, his younger brother Liam was left homeless in 2018 due to wildfires that raged in California. In Australia, cataclysms also happen with frightening regularity: from the latter – the fires of 2020 and the recent universal flood, from which the grass in the vicinity of Byron Bay is now turning so richly green.

But Chris is not afraid of the future, no matter what difficulties await us there. And he wishes the same to you. Moreover, he will only be glad of the next challenge. “The most important lessons I learned from the most difficult situations in life, – explains his position Hemsworth. – If you want to temper your character, you must meet your demons. We must face the things that rob you of peace, and learn to coexist with it. “

An impenetrable man, what can I say. No wonder he turned out to be an excellent Scandinavian god of thunder. But I don’t want to end on a pretentious note. After reading this philosophical treatise, you probably wanted to know if Hemsworth has vulnerabilities. Rest assured, everything is in place, and there is an Achilles heel too.

Here’s how Chris describes her himself: “The worst thing is when you put all of yourself into a picture for a couple of years, and it turns out to be unnoticed by the viewer or is criticized. You do not feel well, no matter how thick you grow skin. “

Blitz survey

Favorite project?

Thor: Ragnarok

Least favorite project?

If I name it, I will criticize the studio that can offer me a job again

Favorite exercise?

Pull-ups

Disliked exercise?

Run

Favorite junk food?

Chocolate ice cream with mint

A personal hero?

My parents

Favorite gym track?

“Intergalactic” Beastie Boys

A basic wardrobe item?

Good T-shirt

The first foreign country you will go to when the borders open?