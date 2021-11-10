Chris Hemsworth showed the most awkward workout ever. The star “Torah” literally screamed in pain

Chris Hemsworth continues to train his body hard. As you know, the actor will return to the main role in the upcoming film comic “Thor: Love and Thunder”. In a recent video, he showed the most uncomfortable workout of his life.

In particular, the actor experienced training with restriction of blood flow, which, as a rule, is accompanied by acute ischemic muscle pain.

Welcome to occlusal training with Coach Ross Edgley. Restricting blood flow and oxygen forces the muscles to work harder in a shorter amount of time. Basically, this is one of the most awkward training methods I’ve ever done, but the bottom line is that I want Thor’s arms to look like the legs of a racehorse. Don’t try this at home unless you have a professional pain guru like Ross. – Chris Hemsworth

We will remind, the premiere of the film "Thor: Love and Thunder" is scheduled for May 2022. Recently, photos from the set appeared on the network, which captured Gorra the Killer of the Gods performed by Christian Bale.