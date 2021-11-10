https://ria.ru/20211110/zima-1758336293.html
Climatic winter has come to Moscow
Climatic winter has come to Moscow – Russia news today
Climatic winter has come to Moscow
The climatic winter was marked in Moscow by the coldest night, down to minus 3.2 degrees, in the Moscow region the thermometer dropped to minus seven, RIA Novosti reported … RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021
2021-11-10T09: 14
2021-11-10T09: 14
2021-11-10T10: 56
society
Moscow region (Moscow region)
Moscow
center “phobos”
Evgeny Tishkovets
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156194/98/1561949887_0:84:3217:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_4f194450839715d05b6ab073d9950aac.jpg
MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The climatic winter was marked in Moscow by the coldest night, down to minus 3.2 degrees, in the Moscow region the thermometer dropped to minus seven, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, told RIA Novosti. “The climatic winter was marked in Moscow by the coldest night. in the morning at the Moscow base station VDNKh the air cooled to minus 2.8, in Tushino it was minus 3.2, in Balchug minus 2.1 (the night norm in November is minus 3.3), in the vicinity of the megalopolis it was down to minus 4.6-5 in places , 2 “, – said Tishkovets. According to him, in the Moscow region the lowest indicators were recorded by thermometers in Dubna (minus 5.1), Dmitrov (minus 5.2), Noginsk (minus 5.5), and in Sergiev Posad at all seven degrees of frost. “November 10 is considered in Moscow as the date of the onset of the so-called climatic winter, that is, a stable transition of the average daily temperature through zero to negative values. And here is a coincidence: today for the first time in the season, the average air temperature in the city really will be below zero. However, it is too early to talk about the onset of winter, as a wave of Atlantic heat is expected in the second half of the week, which will undermine the plans for changing seasons and postpone the onset of winter by five days, that is, on November 15, “added the forecaster.
https://ria.ru/20211110/prognoz-1758324416.html
Moscow region (Moscow region)
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156194/98/1561949887_289-0:2928:1979_1920x0_80_0_0_6235aa8728bdb70d39b5d476a6abe3f5.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Society, Moscow Region (Moscow Region), Moscow, Phobos Center, Evgeny Tishkovets
Climatic winter has come to Moscow
“The climatic winter was marked in Moscow by the coldest night. Today in the morning at the base Moscow station VDNKh the air cooled to minus 2.8, in Tushino it was minus 3.2, in Balchug minus 2.1 (the night norm in November is minus 3.3), in the vicinity of the metropolis, in some places it was up to minus 4.6-5.2 “, – said Tishkovets.
According to him, in the Moscow region, the lowest rates were recorded by thermometers in Dubna (minus 5.1), Dmitrov (minus 5.2), Noginsk (minus 5.5), and in Sergiev Posad, even seven degrees below zero.
“November 10 is considered in Moscow as the date of the onset of the so-called climatic winter, that is, a stable transition of the average daily temperature through zero to negative values. And here is a coincidence: today, for the first time in the season, the average air temperature in the city will indeed be below zero. prematurely, as a wave of Atlantic heat is expected in the second half of the week, which will disrupt the plans for changing seasons and postpone the onset of winter by five days, that is, on November 15, “added the forecaster.
04:15
Forecaster predicted a warm winter in Russia