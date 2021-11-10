https://ria.ru/20211110/zima-1758336293.html

Climatic winter has come to Moscow

Climatic winter has come to Moscow – Russia news today

Climatic winter has come to Moscow

The climatic winter was marked in Moscow by the coldest night, down to minus 3.2 degrees, in the Moscow region the thermometer dropped to minus seven, RIA Novosti reported … RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

2021-11-10T09: 14

2021-11-10T09: 14

2021-11-10T10: 56

society

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Moscow

center “phobos”

Evgeny Tishkovets

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156194/98/1561949887_0:84:3217:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_4f194450839715d05b6ab073d9950aac.jpg

MOSCOW, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The climatic winter was marked in Moscow by the coldest night, down to minus 3.2 degrees, in the Moscow region the thermometer dropped to minus seven, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, told RIA Novosti. “The climatic winter was marked in Moscow by the coldest night. in the morning at the Moscow base station VDNKh the air cooled to minus 2.8, in Tushino it was minus 3.2, in Balchug minus 2.1 (the night norm in November is minus 3.3), in the vicinity of the megalopolis it was down to minus 4.6-5 in places , 2 “, – said Tishkovets. According to him, in the Moscow region the lowest indicators were recorded by thermometers in Dubna (minus 5.1), Dmitrov (minus 5.2), Noginsk (minus 5.5), and in Sergiev Posad at all seven degrees of frost. “November 10 is considered in Moscow as the date of the onset of the so-called climatic winter, that is, a stable transition of the average daily temperature through zero to negative values. And here is a coincidence: today for the first time in the season, the average air temperature in the city really will be below zero. However, it is too early to talk about the onset of winter, as a wave of Atlantic heat is expected in the second half of the week, which will undermine the plans for changing seasons and postpone the onset of winter by five days, that is, on November 15, “added the forecaster.

https://ria.ru/20211110/prognoz-1758324416.html

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156194/98/1561949887_289-0:2928:1979_1920x0_80_0_0_6235aa8728bdb70d39b5d476a6abe3f5.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Society, Moscow Region (Moscow Region), Moscow, Phobos Center, Evgeny Tishkovets