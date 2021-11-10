Corsair launches K65 RGB Mini keyboard in unusual color options

Corsair has announced the Flavor Rush Collection K65 RGB Mini keyboards, designed with gamers in mind in their unusual colors.

The family includes four modifications: Hint Of Mint, Bubblegum Pop, Berry Wave and Watermelon Blast. The first received buttons in white and light green versions, the second – in white and red, the third – in white and blue. As for the Watermelon Blast modification, its keys are colored in light green, red and black, which should be associated with watermelon.

The devices are of the mechanical type: Cherry MX Speed ​​switches with a declared service life of up to 100 million actuations are used. The traditional block of numeric buttons is missing on the right side. Implemented multi-color RGB backlighting.

Up to 50 user profiles can be stored in the built-in 8MB memory. Full Key NKRO and 100% Anti-Ghosting functions are responsible for correct recognition of a large number of simultaneously pressed buttons.

A detachable cable with a USB Type-C connector is used to connect to a computer. Thanks to proprietary AXON Hyper-Processing technology, the polling rate reaches 8000 Hz.

Ordering for the Corsair K65 RGB Mini Flavor Rush Collection has already begun: the cost, regardless of design option, is $ 125.