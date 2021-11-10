Daniel Craig vs. Hugh Jackman

At one time, both actors were considered as the new agents of 007.

In a new interview, actor Daniel Craig was asked how he feels about his friend Hugh Jackman’s candidacy for the role of the new James Bond. It is worth noting that after Pierce Brosnan “passed the post”, both of these artists were candidates for the position of 007. And now that Craig is leaving the franchise, starring in five films, rumors began to circulate around Jackman again.

Recently, Daniel became a guest on the Lorraine show, where the host asked him directly about Hugh’s candidacy.

“He won’t do it. Only through my corpse, ”Craig said flatly.

By the way, Jackman saw this episode and posted it on Twitter.

“Okay … This kills the rumors! Daniel, buddy, you will always be 007 for me, ”the actor wrote.

Recall that both actors are longtime friends. They played together on the Broadway stage in the 2009 production of A Steady Rain.

We add that the premiere of the latest James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, No Time to Die, was postponed several times due to the pandemic. Russian viewers will see her in cinema on October 7.

