Daniel Radcliffe and the films after Harry Potter

Exactly 20 years ago, the film adaptation of the first book about Harry Potter was released, after which this role became key for the actor Daniel Radcliffe. He grew up with a wizard boy, and then for a long time tried to find himself out of character. We recall what Radcliffe did to avoid the curse of an actor in one role.

“Woman in Black” (2012) “The Woman in Black”

Daniel Radcliffe in a traditionally gothic horror movie. The plot of “Woman in Black”, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by a modern British writer, does not stand up to, and does not imply criticism – it is flimsy, but within the framework of the genre it is quite acceptable construction. But looking at it is a pleasure: a carriage floating through the fog, pale faces pressed against misted windows, a dilapidated mansion with creaky floorboards and creepy clockwork toys in an empty nursery. An honest movie about a haunted house is a deliberate anachronism in the 21st century, and the minimum task here roughly coincides with the maximum task: it should be scary. Well, pretty scary.

Review “Radcliffe himself – partly because of his young age, partly because of the understandable trail (although what is he, the poor, now to do?) – seems like a strange choice for the role, but on the whole he copes well, especially since his main acting task is to clap his blue eyes … Ours, in general, too ” (Stanislav Zelvensky)…

“Notes of a Young Doctor” (2012–2013) “A Young Doctor’s Notebook”

English mini-series based on the cycle of stories of the same name by Mikhail Bulgakov (plus there are some borrowings from “Morphine”) about a young doctor who finds himself in a dense village in the Smolensk region on the eve of the October Revolution. There he goes headlong into work: amputates the leg of a girl who has fallen under the crush, takes a difficult birth, fights with diphtheria, syphilis, ignorance and eternal winter outside the window. A tint of comicism to the Notes is given by the visions of a young doctor, in which he appears to be twenty years older and, for some reason, head and shoulders above: the puny Daniel Radcliffe (an ardent admirer of Bulgakov, by the way) plays the twenty-year-old Beaumgard, the stately John Hamm from Mad Men “.

“Friendship and no sex?” (2013) “What If”

Romkom about another attempt at friendship between a man and a woman. A medical student disappointed in love, Wallace swears to fall in love, but, as luck would have it, he immediately meets the girl of his dreams. However, the girl has a promising fiancé. Wallace tries to convince himself that he can just be friends with her, hiding romantic intentions far away. A comedy on the age-old theme of platonic relationships is pulled by a cute duo talented Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan. In the role of the obligatory fool-friend of the protagonist – Adam Driver.

Horns (2013) Horns

The average boyfriend becomes the prime suspect in the rape and murder of his close friend. Alcohol saves the young man from bad thoughts, but not for long. One hungover morning, the hero wakes up and discovers that he has grown horns like a devil, and he himself received the gift of making people tell the truth. The director of popular horror films Alexander Azha, with the help of a best-selling novel and a best-selling actor, enters the territory of a comedy horror film and tries to understand why evil needs horns. The answer to the question, though not the most convincing, is funny; well and see how Harry Potter turns into the devil , all the same fascinating.

Victor Frankenstein (2015) Victor Frankenstein

The story of Dr. Frankenstein – James McAvoy, told by his assistant – Daniel Radcliffe. Lucky Number Slevin and Sherlock director McGuigan has shot a blockbuster that looks like a rich offspring of Knickerbocker Hospital and Scary Tales: a dark electronic soundtrack, blue-black England of the beginning of the last century, electric discharges in the basement and heated debates of heroes about what can and cannot be done in the name of science.

Review “Radcliffe, who always looks so confused as if he was on platform 9 for the first time, is at least ridiculous to look at. At first, the film looks pretty funny – albeit mostly in the “so bad, it’s already good” category. Hell monkey humpback Harry Potter with hair like Robert Smith, an amazing episode with pus, the strangest sex scene: Igor, muttering that he can’t, fits next to the girl (he’s in a corset, she’s in a ball gown), the camera rises above them romantically, editing cuts, Igor walks along street with such an obscene grin, as if it was not a gothic novel, but American Pie. Finally, it becomes clear why the monster has a flat head (because Victor wanted it so) ” (Stanislav Zelvensky)…

“Man is a Swiss knife” (2016) “Swiss Army Man”

A movie about the fact that a corpse can save a life if used correctly. The corpse (by the middle of the film gradually comes to life) is played by Daniel Radcliffe, a frightened Robinson on a desert island – Paul Dano. Alive, bearded and desperate Dano is trying to hang himself exactly at the moment when the dead blue Radcliffe washed ashore and immediately provides a dozen options for delaying the sad fate. The film is full of teenage jokes and absurdity, in general it is a brazen, idiotic and liberating film experience, reconciling anyone with their own body, its weaknesses and the surrounding idiocy.

Review “Jokes are not divided into clever and stupid, but into funny and unfunny. In fact, accepting this is just a sign of maturity. It is really stupid to make a special statement out of your insolence, to inform the public with a blue eye that, they say, this is a part of life and admire our openness to all its manifestations. <...> Dano is doomed to fight what in theory must have looked like a very winning role, Radcliffe, rolling his eyes, mumbles something out of the corner of his mouth , behind the scenes, the monotonous dreary hooting of the Manchester Orchestra group does not cease. Machine-gun bursts whistle cute hand-made special effects in the spirit of “Science of sleep”, “squelch-squish”, “bunch-bunch” ” (Stanislav Zelvensky)…

“Absolute Power” (2016) “Imperium”

Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter shaves his head and joins a neo-Nazi group to prevent a terrorist attack. With each new role, Daniel Radcliffe departs more and more from the image of the boy who survived – so, after the gasping corpse, he played a FBI undercover and on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Based on true events, no magic.

Review “On the whole, Vlast is moving according to the standard scheme of a thriller about an undercover agent – although there are not so many of them specifically about this subculture, only The Devotee of Costa Gavras is immediately recalled from the big films. <…> Then there are two options: either the hero is interestingly maneuvering between mortal dangers, or he is so involved in the role that he begins to lose his bearings. There are timid movements in both directions, but nothing more. Radcliffe tries his best to make Nate a complex, restless person. – and, technically speaking, plays great – but this character, of course, is infinitely far from suddenly starting to ziggle in front of the mirror ” (Stanislav Zelvensky)…

Jungle (2017) “Jungle”

© Umbrella Entertainment

A screen adaptation of Yossi Ginsberg’s book, in which he describes his journey through the Amazon jungle. Due to poor organization, the trip turned into a nightmare: Ginsberg (bearded Daniel Radcliffe) got lost and spent three weeks in the desert tropics, all alone and without provisions. His misadventures are portrayed in a new film by the competent Australian horror maker Greg McLean (Wolf’s Pit, The Office Experiment), in which the director continues the theme of the confrontation between man and wildlife raised in Crocodile.

“Akimbo Cannons” (2019) Guns Akimbo

Miles (Daniel Radcliffe) spends whole days at a hated job, and in the evenings yearns for his ex-girlfriend Nova (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). A sharp turn takes place in his life when he is recorded for clandestine gladiatorial fights. Now Miles is forced to fight for his life for the amusement of the bloodthirsty Internet public. For a long time he manages to avoid clashes with other gladiators, until it turns out that Nova has been kidnapped by the organizers of the games. Miles must overcome his fears and face the ruthless champion Knicks (Samara Weaving). The film was directed by Jason Lee Howden, who previously directed the comedy horror film Fatal Orgasm. The new film turned out to be slightly similar to the film “Scott Pilgrim vs. All” by Edgar Wright, in which the main character had to fight the former boyfriends of his new girlfriend.

Escape from Pretoria (2020) “Escape from Pretoria”

© South Australian Film Corporation

A prison drama based on a true story. In the 1970s, in South Africa, two white young men (Daniel Radcliffe and Australian Daniel Webber) fight the apartheid regime, go to prison for eight and twelve years, and try to escape from it, respectively. Other heroes include an incomprehensible Frenchman helping them, a skeptical elderly associate of Mandela and a couple of evil jailers. Since the prison is for white, black faces, for whom everything seems to be started, there is a minimum in the frame.

Review “The film is kept strictly within the framework of the genre: it looks like all the countless“ Escape from … ”and also stories about Lenin and the gendarmes. Radcliffe, sweating, makes all sorts of devices and swears softly, the insidious racists are left one step behind every time. In times of isolation, prison cinema is the very thing (or vice versa, however) ” (Stanislav Zelvensky)…

“Miracle Workers” (2019) “Miracle Workers”

An absurd comedy whose seasons are linked by genre, intonation and cast. In the first season, the dejected Lord (Steve Buscemi) decided to destroy the world, and the employees of the heavenly office (Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Sonya) tried to convince the boss. In the second season, the action moved to the Middle Ages, and in the third, to the Wild West. The Reverend Father Ezekiel Brown (Daniel Radcliffe) leads his flock across America to Oregon with the help of guide Jim Nobody (Steve Buscemi). Soon it turns out that Nobody is no Nobody at all, and no one other than the most wanted criminal Benny Skull.

Review “The anthology series is loved by many for its crude, absurd humor, inventive anachronisms, as well as the acting duet of Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe. For the latter, “Miracle Workers” seems to have become a kind of outlet, giving him an annual opportunity to show off his acting range, and, as you might guess, another way to distance himself as much as possible from the role of the boy who made him famous as a child. So far, the episode with the Vogue dance of Radcliffe’s hero has become the most popular and widely distributed scene of the third season on all social networks. ” (Roman Drannikov)…